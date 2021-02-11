MISSOULA — Behind a career-high 27 points from Kyle Owens, the Montana men's basketball team downed Weber State 80-67 on Thursday night in Dahlberg Arena.
The Grizzlies took control early, as Owens had 11 of his points in the first seven minutes of the game as UM raced out to a 28-19 lead. Montana used a 12-2 run to help build the lead as Weber State struggled to get anything going.
The Wildcats were held well below their season average on 84.5 points per game, which coming into the contest was the 7th-best scoring average in the country.
Montana played very well at the 3-point line on both sides of the ball. The Grizzlies converted 9 of 18 attempts from behind the arc, while the Wildcats hit just 3 of 14 3-point shots.
Weber State came into the contest hitting 41% of its 3-point shots, the second-best mark in the nation.
Cameron Parker was also in double figures for Montana with 15 points. DJ Carter-Hollinger notched his third start of the season for the Grizzlies.
Josh Bannan was also in double figures for Montana, scoring 13 points on 6 of 6 shooting from the field
Montana played stingy defense throughout and Weber State was never able to get in a consistent rhythm offensively. The Grizzlies also committed just 12 turnovers, below their season average of 14.2 per game.
The Grizzlies will go for their first Big Sky sweep of the season on Saturday, with tip scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Montana has split its last four two-game series against Big Sky teams.
UM moves to 9-9 on the season and 5-6 in league play.
This story will be updated.
