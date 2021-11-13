The Montana men's basketball team lost big, 86-49, on the road at Mississippi State Saturday night.
The Grizzlies struggled to find a flow on offense, while Mississippi State, which received votes in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, was on fire for most of the night in Starkville, Mississippi. The Bulldogs shot 32 of 61 from the field and 13 of 23 from 3-point range while the Grizzlies were held to 16 of 55 field-goal shooting and 9 of 31 from deep.
"You can tell from some of Ben Howland's statements and press conferences and what not, they spent a lot of time preparing for us," Montana coach Travis DeCuire said on the KGVO postgame show. "They did the things they needed to do."
" ... We are going to grow. We got some things we can do a lot better; I got some things I can do a lot better."
DeCuire also noted the Bulldogs' athleticism, adding the Griz shooters may have felt rushed and, when they thought they had an open look, the Bulldogs were able to recover and contest the look.
The shots started falling a bit more in the second half, but the hole was deep for UM. The Grizzlies shot just 6 of 27 from the field and 4 of 16 from deep in the first half, compared to 10 of 28 from the field and 5 of 15 from deep in the final 20 minutes. Montana didn't attempt a free throw in the first half, then went 8 of 11 in the second.
The 31 attempts from 3-point land is higher than last season's season high of 24 attempts against Warner Pacific, and the nine makes ties last season's highest mark.
Derrick Carter-Hollinger led the Grizzlies with 11 points on 4 of 7 shooting and hit a pair of 3s and had three boards in just 15 minutes on the floor. Josh Vazquez also hit double-digit scoring with 10 points on 3 of 6 shooting as he also hit a pair of 3s.
Montana (1-1) will head to North Dakota (0-1) Monday night at 6 p.m. in Grand Forks.
