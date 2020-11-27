MISSOULA — Assuming all goes as planned, the Montana men's basketball team will open its 2020-21 season in Los Angeles Saturday night with a game against Southern California.
Tip is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. The Montana Grizzly Radio Network will have audio coverage, with Riley Corcoran on the call for KGVO.
Nine games Big Sky teams were supposed to play have already been canceled. The Grizzlies went through Pac-12 protocol in order to play the contest. The NCAA has recommended at least three weekly tests for basketball programs.
As it is for every other Division I team across the country, keeping players and staff healthy will determine just how far the season will go.
"You ability to test and get results and try to keep these guys safe is going to be huge," UM coach Travis DeCuire said. "So that's going to play into it a lot and I think that's probably the biggest question mark or obstacle for everyone nationally is putting healthy bodies on the floor.
"Whoever can do that the most is probably going to win the most games."
USC is paying UM $45,000 to play the game, the smallest guaranteed game payout among the four buy games the Grizzlies are slated to play.
No fans will be allowed in any Pac-12 games this year. No fans will also be at Dahlberg Arena this season this year as well, though that policy will be reviewed throughout the season.
UM does not have a home game until Dec. 29 and will play four total non-conference games as well as Big Sky games on the road against Southern Utah on Dec. 3 and Dec. 5.
It is no secret DeCuire has challenged his team early in the non-conference slate throughout his UM tenure and Saturday's contest against USC will be another such game.
It will be, however, more than a little difficult to prepare for any team this year. DeCuire said that only two of the teams they are playing in non-conference were contracted even two months ago and they had three other teams they thought they would be playing that they ended up not scheduling.
"If I had been investigating those teams and looking at rosters and watching film and I just haven't had enough time to look into them now," DeCuire said on Nov. 18. "The one thing I'll tell you is that they're talented and big and athletic.
"They'll be challenging for us as usual and there will be future NBA players on the floor and we're going to have to play our best basketball."
The Trojans, coached by Andy Enfield, are 1-0 and coming off a 95-87 overtime win over Cal Baptist. The Lancers hit a school-record 20 three-pointers against USC on Wednesday.
Six players scored in double figures for the Trojans, including Evan Mobley, a talented freshman who is being touted as a potential top-10 pick in next year's NBA draft.
Mobley, who is listed at 7-foot-0, 195 pounds, had 21 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes on 10 of 15 shooting. Mobley's brother, Isaiah, is a starting forward on the team and one of few significant returners for USC this season.
Santa Clara transfer Tahj Eaddy will also be a name to watch and the redshirt senior scored 18 points on just eight shots in USC's opening win.
Montana's starting lineup will likely including preseason Big Sky honoree Michael Steadman and reigning freshman of the year DJ Carter-Hollinger. Without a public Silver-Maroon Scrimmage, it is difficult to say what the rest of the lineup will be.
Expect heavy dosages of Josh Vazquez, Cameron Parker, Cameron Satterwhite, Mack Anderson and Kyle Owens this season. UM will go pretty deep this year and true freshman Josh Bannan could be thrown into the rotation early.
Asked about his game, the operative word for Bannan might just be versatile.
"I'd say I'm pretty versatile, can play a lot of different positions, a lot of different spots, rebound the ball wall and can shoot it, get to the basket," Bannan said earlier in the offseason. "In terms of what I can bring to the team, I hope to bring some high energy and I have experience playing at a pretty high level."
DeCuire, like many coaches, likes to tinker with his lineups early in the season, though with conference play starting earlier in regards to the number of games the Griz play before seeing a Big Sky opponent, it could cause Montana to firm up its rotations sooner rather than later.
In any case, expect a lot of bodies to be rotated in, especially early in the season. The Grizzlies have had players and staff either test positive or have to self-quarantine, which has caused disruptions to practice time.
Getting in game shape and avoiding injuries caused by overexerting will be an important key to winning games this season. It will certainly make for an exciting beginning to the year.
"The more guys you have available, the better chance you have of handling an adverse situation, whether that's fouls, injuries or illness ... it also creates a level of confusion when you don't set a rotation and then it's harder to manage the mental approach to the game so the plus to that is we need depth this year, nationally, more than ever," DeCuire said. "So to have nine, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 guys in rotation available to you I think is going to be huge because you could look up and 13, 14 in rotation could be starting some nights."
