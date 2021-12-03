MISSOULA — If there is one thing that is for sure about the Northern Colorado Bears men’s basketball team, it’s that they love to shoot 3-pointers.
The Bears (4-5, 1-0 Big Sky Conference) have fired off a league-high, and No. 11 nationally, 248 3-pointers and at least 20 in each of their nine games. The next closest in the league in total treys shot are Montana State (205), a team the Bears beat in overtime Thursday night, and Southern Utah (204) but both are still behind by over 40.
Northern Colorado makes them too at a 36.7% clip, good for second in the league behind Montana State, and a league-best 10 made 3s per contest.
“It’s going to be another fight and another good team,” Grizzlies head coach Travis DeCuire said Thursday night to Riley Corcoran on the KGVO postgame show. “They are well-coached, strong defensively, and getting good shots and scoring is always a task. But, more importantly, they are a team that can get going from the 3-point line.”
That strength is going right up against a Montana team that, according to the stats through eight games for the Grizzlies, has struggled to defend the long ball. Montana (5-3, 1-0 Big Sky) has allowed teams to shoot a league-worst 44.7% from deep. That clip is also second-to-last among all Division-I teams (350 eligible teams) ahead of only Alabama A&M.
The percentage is rough, but Montana has only allowed an average of 6.8 treys per game and has allowed double-digit 3s in a game just once when Southern Mississippi hit 10 in a Grizzlies win. Montana has allowed four teams to shoot at least 40% from deep, and four others to 33% or less. Montana is also 3-1 in those games when allowing at 40% from deep, so maybe it isn’t too bad.
It also helps that Northern Colorado has a streaky tendency. The Bears have made at least 15 treys in three games, two wins and one loss, but have made six or less in three other games, two losses and one win.
And if any player encapsulates that trend of any of the Bears, it is Bodie Hume. The 6-foot-8-inch senior forward, who was a preseason All-Big Sky selection, has made 16 of 50 (32%) from distance this season. Not the worst, but well under his 39% average from a season ago. But his numbers this year are even a little deceiving. Hume has one game where he his nine 3s, a loss to Colorado State, and in the eight other games he has only made seven hitting no more than two in each of those games.
Game time is set for 6 p.m. (MT) in Greeley, Colorado, and, like all Big Sky games, can be streamed on ESPN+.
Notes: Junior forward Kyle Owens did not play Thursday, his second DNP of the season and just his second ever as a Grizzly. … Montana started Big Sky play 1-0 for the 12th time in the last 13 seasons with Thursday's win over Sac State. … Northern Colorado has won four of the last five meetings against Montana. … Northern Colorado has used the same starting lineup in each game this season.
