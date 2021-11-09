MISSOULA — It took Dickinson State four minutes and fourteen seconds to score their first bucket Tuesday night against the Montana men’s basketball team.
Then, it took the Bluehawks another five minutes and thirty seconds to score again.
Safe to say the Grizzlies were locked in on defense in a 74-27, season-opening win over the NAIA school from North Dakota in Dahlberg Arena Tuesday night. The Grizzlies held the Bluehawks to 12 of 54 field goal shooting for just a 22% clip. From deep the visitors shot just 1 of 20 and didn’t hit their first triple until the 2:39 mark of the first half.
Going deeper into the defensive numbers, the 27 points allowed is pretty impressive historically for the storied Montana program.
According to Montana Athletics, the 27 points scored by Dickinson State are the lowest ever allowed by Montana's defense in Dahlberg Arena, the lowest at a home game regardless of venue since the Griz allowed 23 to the Polson Independents in 1936-37 and the lowest in a game since Idaho State scored 25 on the road. They lost the ISU game 25-23.
No one scored in double digits for Dickinson State and Montana forced 18 turnovers and scored 23 points off those miscues.
"Any time you hold a team under 30%, you're in all the right places and playing the right way," Grizzlies head coach Travis DeCuire said. "The biggest thing for us is trying to develop habits on the defensive side of the ball and, right now, we look like a team that's headed in the right direction. ... The guys were challenged before the game to focus on that side of the ball and let the offense take care of itself."
For comparison, last season the Grizzlies had a much closer score in a meet up the Bluehawks when Montana took a 78-51 win in Missoula.
On Tuesday, the Grizzlies went with sophomore Brandon Whitney, sophomore Robby Beasley, junior Lonnell Martin, sophomore Josh Bannan and senior Mack Anderson in the starting lineup before playing 11 total Grizzlies going deep into the rotation.
Frontcourt shows depth
Considering that Dickinson State’s tallest player Josiah Haaland stands at 6 feet, 9 inches, and the Bluehawks’ second tallest Stefan Novakovic is 6-8 but is a freshman, the more-veteran laden Griz frontcourt played pretty well.
Junior Kyle Owens, junior Derrick Carter-Hollinger and Bannan scored a combined 37 points on 14-of-28 shooting to pace the way for Montana offensively. The trio, which aside from Carter-Hollinger are all taller than everyone at DSU save for Haaland, also combined for 14 boards.
Individually, Bannan led the group with 15 points and 10 boards, followed by Owens with 12 points, four boards and two assists while Carter-Hollinger, who didn’t play in the Maroon and Silver scrimmage and battled injuries last season, had 10 points and moved well for catch and shoot and contested mid-range jumpers. Idaho transfer Scott Blakney, who played with a brace on his left shoulder and was also held out of the scrimmage, went for seven points and four boards. Anderson tallied one point, four boards, three fouls and three blocks.
What stood out the most, was the minutes split as all six of the frontcourt players, who all could see time in the rotation, played at least 12 minutes Tuesday.
"I think there's depth, a lot of bodies, a lot of guys to rotate through," DeCuire said. "Foul trouble shouldn't be a problem. I was allowed to leave some guys on the floor with one or two fouls and kinda play through it. ... Based on whoever we play we can defend a lot of different ways with different bodies. Hopefully we keep them all healthy and continue to progress."
One of that group, Carter-Hollinger, is coming off a season where he battled injuries throughout. Last year he missed nine games but said he is feeling back 100% now.
"I feel 100% health, I feel great," the junior said. "It feels good to be back on the court with my guys. Last year I had a lot of injuries I was going through, a lot of mental issues I was going through as well, but I feel good."
Notes: In his first game as a Griz, Martin scored seven points all in the first half. … The Griz never trailed, leading for 39:45 minutes after scoring the first bucket 12 seconds in. ... Montana (1-0) will face its first Division I opponent on the road, Saturday, at Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi.
