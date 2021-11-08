MISSOULA — It really has been a long wait.
It will be 612 days as of Tuesday since the last time fans were in full force in Dahlberg Arena for a Montana men's basketball game.
Sayeed Pridgett, Kendal Manuel and Jared Samuelson played their final games in maroon and silver for the Grizzlies in a loss to Southern Utah at home in Missoula on March 7, 2020. Five days later, they didn’t get their chance at a run in the Big Sky Tournament when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, halting the Grizzlies’ chance at a third-straight Big Sky tourney crown.
That’s how long ago it was for a Grizzlies team that has waited patiently to play in front of a normal, full-capacity crowd in Dahlberg. That streak finally ends when Montana hosts NAIA Dickinson State at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday as the back end of a season-opening doubleheader with the Lady Griz.
“It seems like it’s been a long wait,” head coach Travis DeCuire said during the team’s media day last week. “It’s just been so long since we’ve had fans, at least at home, that I almost feel like we haven’t had a season in two years. So, it’s been a long wait.”
Montana returns all of its major contributors from last season — the biggest exception being Michael Steadman, who transferred to Massachuesets — including its most used lineup from 2020-21. In total, the Griz return 85.7% of their total scoring from last season and 86.6% of their total minutes played.
So, a similar group hits the floor as last season. A year older with more experience. The inexperience showed last season when the Griz lost nine games by single digits — they lost 13 all season.
Overcoming those late issues was a major talking point from DeCuire during the media day and will be something to watch all season.
“The question is, do we have enough maturity,” he said at media day. “That’s going to be determined when adversity hits at the four-minute mark of a close basketball game. We let a lot of those slip away last year because of inexperience, guys who hadn’t been in that situation before. … Hopefully, throughout the course of 17 home games we will have a crowd support us through it a little.”
The Griz beat Dickinson State, 78-51, in last season’s meetup between the programs, which have a common thread.
Former Griz hoops star Derek Selvig — who is the nephew of former Lady Griz coach Robin Selvig, while his parents Doug and Anita, his cousin Jordan Sullivan, his aunt Sandy Selvig, and his sister Carly all played for the Griz hoops programs — is in his second season as the Dickinson coach.
The Glendive native played in 116 total games for the Grizzlies, starting 61 of them, and finished with 844 points, 526 rebounds, 256 assists and 83 blocks from 2007-12 under Grizzly Hall of Fame coach Wayne Tinkle.
The first D-I opponent Montana will take on will be Saturday on the road against Mississippi State, which is coached by former Northern Arizona coach Ben Howland (among other stops in college hoops).
Around the Big Sky
Longtime Sacramento State head coach Brian Katz has retired from his job. The news was first reported by Sacramento Bee reporter Joe Davidson on Friday afternoon and later was announced by the school.
Katz coached the Hornets for 14 seasons and, according to Davidson, stepped down due to health concerns. His decision came just days before the Hornets’ season opener against William Jessup. He finished as the all-time winningest Division I coach at Sac State.
Brandon Laird, a mainstay on Katz’s coaching staff over the years, will coach the Hornets as the interim head coach this season.
Broadcast news
The Big Sky announced its SWX and KJZZ — a Salt Lake City, Utah, station — regional broadcasts for the 2021-22 men’s and women’s college basketball seasons.
SWX will air 19 Big Sky games, including 12 that feature Montana and Montana State. Three of the four Brawl of the Wild games will be on SWX, while the final men’s Brawl game of the season will be on ESPNU. The Bobcat men will play a game carried by KJZZ when the team travels to Ogden to face Weber State in February.
All Big Sky conference games will appear on ESPN+ as well with the new streaming rights.
