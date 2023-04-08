MISSOULA — The Montana men's tennis team secured a spot in the Big Sky Conference tournament Saturday with a 7-0 win over Portland State at the Peak Racquet Club.

The young Grizzlies have had their share of ups and downs this season and went into the meet having dropped their last three duals, including a 5-2 home loss to Idaho Friday. But they delivered a dominant performance against a Vikings team that has struggled away from home, losing all six of its road duals.

The Grizzlies, who improved to 2-4 in league action and 10-9 overall, gained the upper hand by winning the doubles point. George Russell and Moritz Stoeger scored a 6-1 win at No. 2 and then Tom Bittner and Gustav Theilgaard clinched the doubles point with a 6-3 win at No. 3.

Bittner then rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 4 singles and Theilgaard added a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. Stoeger clinched the team victory with a come-from-behind win at No. 2, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Also winning in singles for the hosts were Fernando Perez at No. 3, Guillermo Martin at No. 5 and George Russell at No. 6.

The Grizzlies will play at Northern Arizona on Friday. The conference tourney will be held April 27-29 in Phoenix.