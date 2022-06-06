MISSOULA — Montana men's tennis standout Ed Pudney was named most improved senior in the Mountain Region, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) indicated Monday on its annual Division I Regional Awards list.
Pudney overcame a sprained ankle to post a Big Sky Conference-best 12-5 singles record in spring dual play and a 5-2 league record at the No. 1 spot en route to earning conference MVP honors.
He also went 11-1 during the fall tournament season to post an impressive 23-6 overall singles record as a senior, taking upset wins over players from Boise State, Air Force, Utah and Utah State along the way.
He built that record on top of a 6-9 singles record as a junior, a 10-7 mark as a sophomore and a 17-15 record as a freshman, improving his standard of play through two COVID-shortened seasons.
"Ed was consistently a truly hard worker. He wanted to get better and really bought in," UM coach Jason Brown said. "After his junior year, he knew that it would take a ton of self-belief to get what he wanted out of tennis, so he just started backing himself completely.
"He wanted to be in pressure situations. He wanted to be the guy clinching matches for the team. He wanted that pressure, and he thrived under it."
The ITA Mountain Region is comprised of players from D-I teams in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, and Northern Arizona.
Pudney is just the second Grizzly to ever be named Most Improved Senior, with former first-team All-Big Sky standout Yannick Schmidl earning the distinction in 2018.
"I also really like this award because it speaks to what we're doing as a program," Brown said. "We're developing guys from the lower half of the lineup, up to number one, to conference MVP, to the most improved player in the region.
"Hopefully, we'll have someone in the running for this award every season."
