MISSOULA — Montana coach Jason Brown's Big Sky Conference men's tennis tournament prognostication was correct earlier this week:
Win the doubles and good things will come.
The Grizzlies did just that on Thursday, starting strong against Idaho State with a win in the opening round and riding the momentum to a 4-1 victory in a quarterfinal in Phoenix.
The win improved fourth-seeded Montana to 15-4. More importantly, it moved the Grizzlies into the semifinal round for the first time since 2018, where they will face the top-seeded Idaho Vandals Friday morning.
"I feel really good about this team when we win doubles," Brown said. "We did a great job on all three courts today, and it really set the tone."
The Griz entered the tourney in a doubles slump, having lost six of the last nine opening points this season and two straight heading to Phoenix.
Montana righted the ship against the Bengals. Gustav Theilgaard and Milo Benn paired up for a 6-3 win at No. 3. Then at No. 2, Oisin Shaffrey and Lawrence Sciglitano won, 6-3.
With a lead heading into singles, Theilgaard got back in the win column with a straight-set win at No. 4 over Ege Cankus, 6-3, 6-2, for the freshman's first win over a conference opponent since the last time the Griz and Bengals squared off.
Fellow freshman Sam Baldwin also stepped up big for the Griz, beating Wikus Robberts, 6-4, 6-2, at No. 6. It was his first match against a D-I opponent since February.
The pair of wins from the freshmen put UM in the driver's seat with a 3-0 lead, needing just one more to clinch the match.
"Those guys got off the court so quick. It was a really tough spot for any opposing team to be in," Brown said.
"Sam played brilliantly. Really had a great effort. Gustav looked like he did in February and didn't leave any doubt. He took care of business and really put them under pressure."
ISU got on the board at No. 1, where Patrik Trhac got the best of Ed Pudney in a second-set tiebreaker, beating the Grizzly senior 6-1, 7-6 (4).
The Bengals' momentum didn't last long. Sciglitano won a second-set breaker at No. 2 to clinch the match for the Grizzlies, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
The Griz now turn their attention to the Idaho Vandals, who received a first-round bye in Phoenix as the tournament's No. 1 seed. Montana dropped its regular-season match at Idaho, 5-2, just two weeks ago. Now set to square off on a neutral court, the Grizzlies will look to the doubles once again after losing the opening point in that meet.
