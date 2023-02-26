The Montana men's tennis team dropped its opening Big Sky Conference match of the season in soggy Sacramento Saturday, falling to Sac State 5-2 in a stop-start affair that was paused by a rain delay.

Despite being unable to practice before the match and not playing the tune-up against UC Davis due to weather, the Griz, picked fourth in the league's preseason poll, gave the preseason No. 2 Hornets all they could handle on their home courts.

