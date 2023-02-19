The Montana men's tennis team split a pair of matches on its road trip to Washington over the weekend, shutting out Whitman College 7-0 on Friday, then being shut out at Gonzaga 7-0 on Sunday.
The Griz moved to 4-4, with D-III Whitman sitting at 0-4 and the surging Bulldogs improving to 5-2, including a big upset over Utah in late January.
The Grizzlies put together a complete performance against Whitman, picking up their fourth shutout win.
Montana won the doubles point and didn't lose more than two games in the process. That dominance carried over to singles, where UM swept the Blues in straight sets on each court.
Freshman Tom Bittner threw a shutout at No. 2, beating Lucas Huang, 6-0, 6-0. Junior Guillermo Martin did the same at No. 6, beating Alejandro Raffo, 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1, Gustav Theilgaard lost just one game in each set, beating Harshvardhan Chopra, 6-1, 6-1.
Moritz Stoeger, Fernando Perez and Sam Baldwin completed the shutout for the Griz, each taking wins at Nos. 3, 4 and 5.
IN their dual with Gonzaga, Montana fell behind early in doubles and never caught up. GU played three seniors and three juniors in their lineup Sunday, taking on a Griz team with one junior, three sophomores and two freshmen.
GU off to one of the hottest starts in program history, having upset Utah at the ITA Kickoff and demolishing the defending Big Sky Champion Idaho Vandals 6-1 last week.
In doubles, the UM No. 3 team of Bittner and Perez was leading 4-3 when Gonzaga clinched the opening point with a quick 6-1 win at No. 1 and a 6-2 win at No. 2.
Gonzaga kept the momentum in singles, beating the Grizzlies in straight sets up and down the lineup.
Theilgaard nearly picked up a win in the second set, eventually falling to GU's Sasha Trkulja, 6-1, 7-5. UM freshman Baltazar Wiger-Nordas was also close to a second-set win at No. 6, forcing a tiebreaker against Pablo Galvan before losing, 6-3, 7-6 (2).
"I told the guys it was good to see a team like that because if we can approach that level at the end of April, we'll fulfill all our goals as a team," UM coach Jason Brown said. "It was a good experience because it's what we need to be able to do."
