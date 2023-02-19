The Montana men's tennis team split a pair of matches on its road trip to Washington over the weekend, shutting out Whitman College 7-0 on Friday, then being shut out at Gonzaga 7-0 on Sunday.

The Griz moved to 4-4, with D-III Whitman sitting at 0-4 and the surging Bulldogs improving to 5-2, including a big upset over Utah in late January.

