MISSOULA — The Montana men's tennis team is serving up some impressive play this spring.
The Griz improved to 9-0 by opening Big Sky Conference play with a 7-0 road win over Portland State on Sunday at Tualatin Hills Athletic Center. They've been ranked No. 63 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) since Feb. 23, the program's first-ever national ranking, and they're one of only two undefeated teams in the 75-team poll, along with Utah.
Montana has now won four of its nine matches by a 7-0 margin and also has one 4-0 win. The Griz went 3-0 on their road trip this weekend, opening with a 5-2 with over George Fox and a 6-1 win over Pacific.
"Top to bottom, I couldn't ask for a better road trip," UM head coach Jason Brown said in a news release. "Professional, focused efforts every single day, and we got better as we went along. Today was our best match."
UM earned the doubles points for the ninth time in nine matches on Sunday. Milo Benn and Gustav Theilgaard upped their doubles record to a 6-0 with a 6-1 win on court three. Ed Pudney and Oisin Shaffrey improved to 9-0 as doubles partners with a 6-3 win on court one to seal the doubles point.
"Doubles has just been setting the tone for us," Brown said. "Every match on every court has been so solid so far this season. Then we go to singles, and we have faith that we're going to come through in tight spots because we pick up a lot of momentum."
In singles play, Benn cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win on court five to improve to 7-1. Sam Baldwin picked up a 6-3, 6-1 win on court six to move to 4-1. Theilgaard collected a 6-4, 6-0 win on court four to move to 7-0 and secure the team victory for the Griz.
Shaffrey followed with a 6-4, 6-3 win on court two to improve to 5-3. Pudney tallied a 6-3, 6-2 win on court one to up his record to 8-1. Lawrence Sciglitano toughed out a 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (12-10) win on court three to move to 5-1.
"Today, we won six first sets across the board in singles, then it's really tough for teams to make a comeback," Brown said. "So, we put ourselves in that winning position, and everybody just took care of business."
Montana is off until March 18, when it'll play at Gonzaga, which is No. 46 in the ITA rankings. It could be the Grizzlies' first-ever ranked dual if both teams remain in the poll.
UM will stay in the area to resume Big Sky action March 19 at Eastern Washington. That starts a stretch in which seven of the Grizzlies' next eight matches are against conference foes.
"These road wins in conference play are absolutely essential," Brown said. "Without them, you don't get to achieve your goals, and they're all difficult to get no matter what. So, the fact that we got one on the road to start the conference season couldn't be better."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.