MISSOULA — At a time when Big Sky Conference team championships are few and far between for the Montana Grizzlies, the men's tennis squad is a shining ray of hope.
The Grizzlies boosted their league record to 2-0 on Saturday with a dominating 7-0 win at Eastern Washington. Under the direction of fifth-year coach Jason Brown, Montana owns the best overall record in the Big Sky at 10-1, although Montana State boasts the best league mark at 4-0.
The Grizzlies will play their first Big Sky home match on Saturday afternoon when they battle Weber State (2-1, 6-10) at the Peak. Montana lost to the Wildcats last season, 5-2, so Saturday represents an opportunity for some revenge.
Montana, who boasted a nine-match win streak prior to Friday's loss at nationally ranked Gonzaga, will spend this week preparing for the Wildcats and healing up.
The Grizzlies were forced to play without senior No. 1 Ed Pudney Saturday after he pulled out with an injury in warm-ups. The senior from England owns a seven-match win streak at No. 1 singles, so his availability will be integral the rest of the season.
"The thing to take away from (Saturday) is the fact that we lose, in my mind, the best player in the conference, and everyone steps up," Brown said in a press release. "Everyone moves up a slot, and everyone wins. For my money, this might have been our best match of the season.
"And not because we played our best, but because of the response. Playing on the road against a team with nothing to lose, it was really, really, good stuff from our guys today."
Lawrence Sciglitano, a junior transfer from Boise State, moved up to the No. 1 spot in singles for Montana and won in straight sets over Jeremy Mueller. At No. 4, Moritz Stoeger got his first win after returning from injury and the first of the day for the Grizzlies, cruising past Erik Sarlvik, 6-2, 6-2.
Oisin Shaffrey posted a straight-set win at No. 2, beating Wout Douman 6-4, 6-3, to put the Griz up 3-0.
After the match was clinched, Montana completed the sweep with wins from No. 3 Gustav Theilgaard, who remains undefeated on the season at 8-0, No. 5 Milo Benn winning over Erik Sarlvik in a superbreaker 4-6, 6-1, 10-4, and Pontus Hallgren defeating Drew Dillon 6-3, 6-1 at No. 6.
Saturday's league dual is the first of four straight that the Grizzlies will play at the Peak. The team has not lost a match at that venue in over two years.
