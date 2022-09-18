The Montana men's tennis team opened its fall tournament season in Idaho over the weekend with a mixed bag of results against some of the region's top competition at the General Patton Invitational hosted by Boise State.
With four of the six traveling Grizzlies playing in the first collegiate matches of their careers as true freshmen, everyone on the squad picked up at least one win.
"This weekend was a great learning experience for our young guys," said head coach Jason Brown. "We've got lots of improvement to do over the course of the fall, but this was a good start."
The freshman/sophomore duo of George Russell and Sam Baldwin produced Montana's deepest run, with the pair advancing to the semifinal of the doubles round with wins over opponents from Idaho and Saint Mary's.
The pair would fall in the penultimate round to the eventual doubles champion pair from host Boise State but would cap the weekend with an 8-5 win in the consolation bracket over Carlos Ramos and Diego Jarry from Saint Mary's.
Montana was bit by the injury bug in Boise. Baldwin and freshman Tom Bittner each picked up a win on day one in the round of 32, with Baldwin beating BSU's Caden Moortgat 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 and Bittner beating Felipe Rincon of Saint Mary's 6-2, 7-5. Both, however, missed action later in the weekend after retiring injured.
It was Griz versus Griz in the singles consolation quarterfinal, with Russell defeating fellow UM freshman Baltazar Wiger-Nordas 6-4, 6-3, before Russell was eliminated in the semifinal by Utah State's Javier Ruiz Medina 6-2, 6-2.
Montana will now turn its attention to the first of two invitational tournaments at the University of Utah this fall, heading to Salt Lake Sept. 30 – Oct. 1. UM will return to Utah for the second invitational of the fall Oct. 21-23.
—UM sports information
