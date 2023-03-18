MISSOULA — The Montana men’s tennis team rebounded from a loss in the doubles round to win four straight singles matches to defeat the San Francisco Dons 4-1 in a nonconference dual at the Appleton Tennis Center in Boise on Saturday afternoon.

The win gets Montana’s three-match spring break trip to Boise off on the right foot and improves the Griz to 8-5 on the season. San Francisco, which was nationally ranked a year ago at this time, slides to 1-10.

