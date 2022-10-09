The Montana men's tennis team won the main singles draw in a Griz-versus-Griz championship match at the Idaho State Invitational in Pocatello.
The Griz also had three other players that advanced to the semifinal, won the consolation singles title and played in the doubles title match.
The tournament provided solid preparation for next week's Mountain Regional with players from Utah, Idaho State, and defending Big Sky champion Idaho Vandals all competing at Capell Park.
With three Grizzlies taking one of the four slots in the singles semifinal, it was UM sophomore Gustav Theilgaard that captured his first collegiate title, defeating teammate and UM newcomer Fernando Perez in the championship match.
Perez and his partner, UM freshman Tom Bittner, picked up three wins in the doubles draw to advance to the title match before falling to ISU's Kristensen/De Pellegrin pair.
Another Grizzly freshman, Baltazar Wiger-Nordas, defeated Utah freshman Dylan Applegate in straight sets to win the consolation singles bracket to give UM the sweep.
All told, the Griz went 16-5 overall in singles play, and 5-3 in doubles as the young Montana squad built a boatload of momentum heading into the ITA Mountain Regional Tournament next week in New Mexico.
"We made great progress from our first two events this fall. Putting two guys in the singles final doesn't happen too often, if ever," said head coach Jason Brown.
"Shout-out to our strength coach Andrew Berrier. The guys have been working real hard in the gym, and I felt like we were the strongest team here, and that's what made the difference."
The Griz started the tournament hot, going 3-0 in doubles the first day. Playing together for the first time as Grizzlies, Bittner and Perez defeated two teams from ISU and one from Utah to reach the final.
In singles, Theilgaard defeated fellow Grizzly Sam Baldwin in the quarterfinal round to advance to the semifinal, where two of his teammates were waiting in the final four. Theilgaard advanced to the championship with a 7-6(5), 6-2 win over Utah's Berk Bugarikj.
In the other semifinal, Perez and Bittner squared off in a three-set marathon, with Perez, a transfer from North Alabama, beating Bittner 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (7) to advance to the final where he would fall to Theilgaard, retiring with a slight injury in the third set 4-6, 6-4, 2-0 (ret).
Montana will now have a short turnaround before competing in the premiere event of the fall tournament season at the ITA Mountain Regional in Albuquerque Oct. 13-16.
