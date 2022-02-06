BOISE, Idaho — Still riding the high of a Friday upset win over Boise State, the Montana men's tennis team took care of business against Seattle University Saturday, defeating the Redhawks 4-0 in a dual meet at the Boas Indoor Tennis Center.

The Grizzlies improved to 4-0 in dual action. Seattle fell to 1-6.

"I thought we played really well today, considering the short turnaround time from (Friday) night. We approached it like we would for a Big Sky tournament match, and the guys responded," UM coach Jason Brown said.

Oisin Shaffrey and Ed Pudney remained undefeated as a doubles pair with a 6-1 win over Seattle's Krause/Frank duo. The senior/freshman duo of Milo Benn and Gustav Theilgaard then claimed the opening point for UM soon after with a 6-2 win over SU's Hall/Harrison pair to put the Griz up 1-0.

Shaffrey opened the singles round by taking his second straight-set win of the weekend, beating Mats Krause 6-0, 6-4 at No. 3. After winning the clincher against Air Force, Benn added his second dual win of the season soon after with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Lars Schmassmann at No. 6.

Just as he did against Boise the night before, Pudney clinched the win for the Grizzlies, beating Filip Stipic 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1. 

With mountains of momentum, the Griz now return to Missoula for a pair of home matches this weekend, with UM hosting Whitman and Whitworth in non-conference action.

 —UM sports information

 

