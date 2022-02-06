BOISE, Idaho — Still riding the high of a Friday upset win over Boise State, the Montana men's tennis team took care of business against Seattle University Saturday, defeating the Redhawks 4-0 in a dual meet at the Boas Indoor Tennis Center.
The Grizzlies improved to 4-0 in dual action. Seattle fell to 1-6.
"I thought we played really well today, considering the short turnaround time from (Friday) night. We approached it like we would for a Big Sky tournament match, and the guys responded," UM coach Jason Brown said.
Oisin Shaffrey and Ed Pudney remained undefeated as a doubles pair with a 6-1 win over Seattle's Krause/Frank duo. The senior/freshman duo of Milo Benn and Gustav Theilgaard then claimed the opening point for UM soon after with a 6-2 win over SU's Hall/Harrison pair to put the Griz up 1-0.
Shaffrey opened the singles round by taking his second straight-set win of the weekend, beating Mats Krause 6-0, 6-4 at No. 3. After winning the clincher against Air Force, Benn added his second dual win of the season soon after with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Lars Schmassmann at No. 6.
Just as he did against Boise the night before, Pudney clinched the win for the Grizzlies, beating Filip Stipic 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1.
With mountains of momentum, the Griz now return to Missoula for a pair of home matches this weekend, with UM hosting Whitman and Whitworth in non-conference action.
—UM sports information
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.