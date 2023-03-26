MISSOULA — Idaho State survived a Montana win in the doubles round to send the Grizzly men’s tennis team back to Missoula on the wrong end of a 5-2 Big Sky Conference loss in Pocatello on Sunday at Reed Gym.
Montana falls to 9-8 and 1-3 in conference play after going 0-2 on its two-match road trip south on I-15. Idaho State improves to 7-10 and picks up its first league win at 1-2.
The Griz suffered the unusual outcome of gaining momentum with a big tiebreaker win in the opening doubles round but then going on to drop five of the six singles matches in the loss.
Sophomore Gustav Theilgaard was a winner for the Griz in both rounds, pairing up with Tom Bittner on court three to clinch the doubles 7-6 (5). He then picked up the only singles win for UM on court one, beating Patrick Kristensen in come-from-behind fashion 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.
Montana’s top doubles pair of Fernando Perez and Guillermo Martin also got a win on court one 6-4 over ISU’s Kramer/Pellegrin pair to claim the opening point.
Theilgaard’s win in singles, along with the doubles point, made it a 2-2 ballgame following wins on courts two and three.
Montana had its chances, though. The Bengals clinched the win on court four, where Bittner forced a third set. ISU’s Wikus Robbertese rebounded from a second-set loss, however, to win 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 and seal the team victory.
Guillermo Martin also forced a third set on court six, but it was too little, too late, as the UM sophomore fell in a superbreaker 5-7, 7-5, 0-1 (7).
Montana now prepares to return home for a two-match homestand in a week’s time, hosting Idaho and Portland State on April 7 and 8 at the Peak Racquet Club in Missoula.