MISSOULA — Idaho State survived a Montana win in the doubles round to send the Grizzly men’s tennis team back to Missoula on the wrong end of a 5-2 Big Sky Conference loss in Pocatello on Sunday at Reed Gym.

Montana falls to 9-8 and 1-3 in conference play after going 0-2 on its two-match road trip south on I-15. Idaho State improves to 7-10 and picks up its first league win at 1-2.