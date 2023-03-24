The Montana men’s tennis team dropped the opening dual of its two-match Big Sky Conference road trip Friday, falling at Weber State, 5-2.
The Griz, who have not beaten the Wildcats in Ogden since 2011, started slow with a loss in the doubles round and came out on the wrong end of four tiebreakers in singles to fall to 9-7 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. Weber improved to 8-6 and 2-0 in league play.
Moritz Stoeger and Guillermo Martin picked up Montana’s only two wins in singles, both in straight sets. Stoeger got the best of William Zulch on court four, 6-4, 6-3, to tie the overall match 1-1 in the first singles finish of the afternoon.
Weber State then rattled off three-straight wins on courts two, three, and one to clinch the team victory before Martin finished off Jordan Coutinho 6-3, 6-2 on court six.
“We haven’t gotten it together in doubles yet in any way. We don’t have any momentum, and it feels like a lack of belief. That sets the tone for the rest of the day. Singles felt pretty even, to be honest, but even is not good enough when you lose doubles,” said head coach Jason Brown.
“They're tough. They're always a good team, it's a tough place to play, and they came up with it in the clutch. When the really big points came about, it seemed like they found a first serve or found a great return. They did what they needed to do.”
Fernando Perez and Tom Bittner each dropped a tiebreaker in their first sets to lose momentum. Perez fell to Tristan Sarap on court two 7-6 (3), 6-3 for UM’s first singles loss. Bittner lost soon after to Connor Kruger 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Grizzly No. 1 Gustav Theilgaard got off to a strong start against first-team all-conference pick Sebastian Buxman, winning the first set 6-1. Buxman rebounded, however, and picked up a third-set tiebreaker to beat Theilgaard 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 (5) to clinch the match for Weber.