The Montana men’s tennis team dropped the opening dual of its two-match Big Sky Conference road trip Friday, falling at Weber State, 5-2.

The Griz, who have not beaten the Wildcats in Ogden since 2011, started slow with a loss in the doubles round and came out on the wrong end of four tiebreakers in singles to fall to 9-7 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. Weber improved to 8-6 and 2-0 in league play.