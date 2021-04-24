MISSOULA — Needing a win to keep its hopes of a Big Sky Conference tourney berth alive, the Montana men's tennis team delivered a 5-2 dual victory over archrival Montana State Saturday at the Peak Racquet Club.

Montana set the tone with a nail-biter win in doubles competition. The No. 2 team of Chase Bartlett and Pontus Hallgren pulled out a 7-5 victory but the Grizzlies' No. 1 team of Ed Pudney and Oisin Shaffrey lost, 7-5. Fortunately for UM, Mortiz Stoeger and Guillermo Martin delivered a 7-6 win at No. 3.

Montana went up 3-1 in team competition with singles wins by Pudney at No. 1 and Shaffrey at No. 2. The Bobcats cut their deficit to 3-2 with a win by Brad Buckland at No. 4 singles, but Martin sealed the deal for UM at No. 4 singles with a win over Marcos Zelver, 6-4, 6-3.

Hallgren made the final team score 5-2 with a win at No. 5 singles, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. The Big Sky tourney will be held next weekend in Phoenix. The Grizzlies will find out Sunday if they made the tourney since three teams in their division tied at 3-1 in league duals and only two of the three will go.

