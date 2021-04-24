MISSOULA — Needing a win to keep its hopes of a Big Sky Conference tourney berth alive, the Montana men's tennis team delivered a 5-2 dual victory over archrival Montana State Saturday at the Peak Racquet Club.
Montana set the tone with a nail-biter win in doubles competition. The No. 2 team of Chase Bartlett and Pontus Hallgren pulled out a 7-5 victory but the Grizzlies' No. 1 team of Ed Pudney and Oisin Shaffrey lost, 7-5. Fortunately for UM, Mortiz Stoeger and Guillermo Martin delivered a 7-6 win at No. 3.
Montana went up 3-1 in team competition with singles wins by Pudney at No. 1 and Shaffrey at No. 2. The Bobcats cut their deficit to 3-2 with a win by Brad Buckland at No. 4 singles, but Martin sealed the deal for UM at No. 4 singles with a win over Marcos Zelver, 6-4, 6-3.
Hallgren made the final team score 5-2 with a win at No. 5 singles, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. The Big Sky tourney will be held next weekend in Phoenix. The Grizzlies will find out Sunday if they made the tourney since three teams in their division tied at 3-1 in league duals and only two of the three will go.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.