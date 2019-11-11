MISSOULA — Missy Huddleston's transition to the middle blocker position continues to reap individual and team benefits. The senior volleyball player was named the Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week for the second week in a row on Monday.
Huddleston is the second Grizzly ever to win back-to-back player-of-the-week honors, joining Claudia Houle, who did so to begin the 2005 season.
Montana State's Evi Wilson was named the Big Sky's offensive player of the week. It is Wilson's second honor of the season.
In two road contests — including Montana's first win in Moscow, Idaho, since 1991 — Huddleston averaged 1.30 blocks and 2.30 digs per set.
She was recognized for her defense, but her offense might have been more impressive. Huddleston averaged 3.00 kills per set on .349 hitting, including a 17-kill, zero-error performance at Eastern Washington (.586 hitting percentage). She recorded a double-double in both matches.
"Missy brings it every night at 100 percent," head coach Allison Lawrence said. "She plays with resilience and dominance, and her heart is so big for this program. She continues to find new levels to her game, as a senior, which is incredible leadership and an incredible legacy to leave."
In Montana's road win at Idaho, Huddleston had a team-high eight blocks, to go along with her 13 kills and 11 digs. Trailing 2-0, the senior was instrumental in Montana's come-from-behind win. She served during a 5-0 run in Set 4 to help turn a 19-16 deficit into a 21-19 lead. Her impact was even greater in the deciding fifth set. With Montana trailing 12-10, the Grizzlies rallied for an 18-16 win, with Huddleston recording three blocks and a kill over Montana's final eight points.
The following night at Eastern Washington, Huddleston had five blocks, 12 digs and the 17 kills at an astonishing .586 clip. She scored Montana's first four points in Set 3 and later in the frame, with the score tied at 20-20, had kills on three of Montana's final five points to extend the match. Montana took control of the fourth set with a 9-4 run, including two Huddleston blocks.
Wilson averaged an impressive 4.86 kills per set with an equally impressive .394 attack mark as Montana State posted its first Big Sky road sweep since 2011 and its first win at Idaho since 1989.
Wilson also chipped in 12 digs (1.71 per set), one block and one service ace.
“Evi had herself a weekend,” said MSU coach Daniel Jones. “There is no doubt that she is one of the premier outside hitters in the Big Sky Conference when she puts it together as she did this past week. She is highly motivated to leave Montana State volleyball better than she found it and is determined to make November a month to remember.”
