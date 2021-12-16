MSU at UM (copy)

Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen sacks Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey on Nov. 20 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.

MISSOULA — Montana and Montana State put a total of three players on the exclusive 11-player FCS Athletics Directors Association All-America team.

Montana State senior linebacker Troy Andersen, Montana junior defensive back Justin Ford and Montana freshman punter Brian Buschini made the list that recognizes the top player at each of the 11 positions. Buschini has since transferred to Nebraska.

Eastern Washington senior quarterback Eric Barriere was the only other Big Sky player who made the team.

From the list of 11 players, an offensive player of the year and a defensive player of the year will be announced on January 6 in the leadup to the FCS national championship game.

Andersen, Ford and Buschini have already been named FCS first-team All-Americans by Hero Sports and the Associated Press.

Andersen is a top-three finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in the FCS. Ford finished fourth in voting for that award.

Buschini was named the FCS punter of the year earlier this week.

