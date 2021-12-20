Brawl of the Wild 36.JPG (copy)

Montana's Malik Flowers (19) runs the ball against Montana State's Callahan O'Reilly (47) and Eric Zambrano (1) during the 120th Brawl of the Wild on Nov. 20 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Flowers is one of nine players from UM and MSU to earn All-American honors.

MISSOULA — Montana put five players on the Stats Perform FCS All-America teams this fall, while Montana State had four earn recognition.

The first-team honorees for the Griz were junior LB Pat O'Connell, junior defensive back Justin Ford and freshman punter Brian Buschini, who has since transferred to Nebraska. The Cats first-teamers were senior offensive lineman Lewis Kidd and senior linebacker Troy Andersen.

Making the second team were Griz senior long snapper Matthew O'Donoghue, Cats junior running back Isaiah Ifanse and MSU senior defensive lineman Daniel Hardy. The lone third-team pick was UM junior kick returner Malik Flowers.

Andersen, Ford and Buschini have already been named FCS first-team All-Americans by Hero Sports, the Associated Press and the FCS Athletics Directors Association.

O'Connell was a first-teamer for Hero Sports and a second-teamer for the AP.

Kidd made the AP's first team and Hero Sports' second team.

O'Donoghue was a second-teamer for Hero Sports.

Ifanse landed on the second team for both the AP and Hero Sports.

Hardy was a first-teamer for Hero Sports.

Flowers made Hero Sports' second team.

Andersen and O'Connell are both top-three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in the FCS. Ford finished fourth in voting for that award.

Ifanse ended up seventh in voting for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in the FCS.

Buschini was named the FCS punter of the year last week before he transferred.

—Frank Gogola, 406mtsports.com

