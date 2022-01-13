Montana and Montana State each put two players on the Walter Camp FCS All-America team, which was announced Thursday.
Montana junior defensive back Justin Ford and freshman punter Brian Buschini, who has since transferred to Nebraska, made the 26-player team, which is voted on by the FCS sports information directors. Ford and Buschini have earned first-team FCS All-America honors from all eight organizations that have announced their awards: HERO Sports, Associated Press, FCS Athletic Directors Association, Stats Perform, American Football Coaches Association, Athlon Sports, Phil Steele and Walter Camp.
Montana State's honorees are senior offensive lineman Lewis Kidd and senior linebacker Troy Andersen, who finished second in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is given to the FCS defensive player of the year.
Four other Big Sky Conference players earned recognition: Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere, who won the Walter Payton award as the FCS offensive player of the year, Weber State kick returner Rashid Shaheed, who holds the FCS record with seven career kickoff return touchdowns, Cal Poly linebacker Matt Shotwell and Sacramento State center Thomas Parker.
