MISSOULA — Montana and Montana State each had three players get recognized by the Associated Press as FCS All-Americans.
Griz junior cornerback Justin Ford and freshman punter Brian Buschini, who's since transferred to Nebraska, landed on the first team. Junior linebacker Pat O'Connell made it onto the second team.
Ford, Buschini and O'Connell were all first-team selections by Hero Sports, released earlier in the week.
Cats senior linebacker Troy Andersen and senior offensive lineman Lewis Kidd both landed on the AP first team. Junior running back Isaiah Ifanse made the second team.
Andersen was on the Hero Sports first team, while Ifanse and Kidd were on the second team.
Andersen and O'Connell are both top-three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in the FCS. Ford finished fourth in voting for that award.
