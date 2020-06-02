MISSOULA — Montana, Montana State and five football teams from the Big Sky Conference are ranked in the Athlon Sports Preseason FCS Top 25, including three within the top seven of the poll, which was released Tuesday.
Montana State is ranked No. 5, four spots better than its ninth-ranked placing in the HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25 released last week. The Bobcats are coming off a run to the semifinals in head coach Jeff Choate's fourth season in Bozeman.
They bring back three players who were recognized as FCS preseason All-Americans by HERO Sports: senior athlete Troy Andersen, who made the first team, and senior offensive lineman Lewis Kidd and senior defensive lineman Amandre Williams, who both were on the third team. They also return five of their 13 all-conference honorees from 2019: Andersen, Williams, Kidd, defensive tackle Chase Benson, and offensive lineman Taylor Tuiasosopo.
"After reaching the FCS semifinals for the first time in 35 years, the Big Sky title contender seeks another deep playoff run," Athlon Sports wrote in its breakdown of the poll. "Troy Andersen is so versatile that he’s made the all-conference first team on both sides of the ball, but his main duties are at linebacker, punishing ball carriers along with defensive end Amandre Williams. Quarterback Tucker Rovig has competition from NC State transfer Matt McKay, while Isaiah Ifanse is the Bobcats’ No. 1 running back again after sharing carries last season."
Montana is ranked No. 7, the same spot it had in the HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25 released last week. The Griz are coming off a quarterfinal appearance and 10-4 record in head coach Bobby Hauck's second season back in Missoula.
They return five players tabbed as HERO Sports FCS preseason All-Americans: wide receiver Samori Toure, linebacker Jace Lewis and defensive back Robby Hauck on the first team, running back Marcus Knight on the second team and kick returner Malik Flowers on the third team. They also return six of their 13 all-conference players from 2019: Knight, Toure, Lewis, Hauck, wide receiver Sammy Akem and offensive lineman Conlan Beaver.
"The 73 points in a playoff win over Southeastern Louisiana underscore the Griz’s offensive firepower, led by running back Marcus Knight (25 touchdowns) and wide receivers Samori Toure (87 receptions, 1,495 yards, 13 TDs) and Samuel Akem," Athlon Sports wrote. "Senior quarterback Cam Humphrey hopes to be at the controls of the potent attack. Buck Buchanan Award recipient Dante Olson is gone, but two other players who posted 100-plus tackles return in linebacker Jace Lewis (131) and safety Robbie Hauck (129)."
Reigning Big Sky co-champ Weber State, a playoff semifinalist last year, is the highest-ranked league team at No. 3. The Wildcats were ranked No. 6 by HERO Sports.
"The Wildcats have won a share of three straight Big Sky titles and reached the national semifinals for the first time last year, so two-year quarterback Jake Constantine’s grad transfer out of the program was unexpected," Athlon Sports wrote. "Rising junior signal caller Kaden Jenks is coming off a broken leg, but the offense remains strong with two-time 1,000-yard rusher Josh Davis and wide receivers Devon Cooley and Rashid Shaheed. Still, coach Jay Hill’s program often wins with defense, and the physical unit features defensive end George Tarlas and defensive tackle Jared Schiess up front. With 61 career field goals, Trey Tuttle enters his senior season 14 shy of Dan Carpenter’s FCS-record 75 at Montana from 2004-07."
Fellow conference co-champ Sacramento State checked in at No. 12, well behind its No. 4 ranking by HERO Sports. The Hornets went 9-4 overall and 7-1 in the conference in head coach Troy Taylor's first season last fall.
"Last year’s most improved FCS program and Eddie Robinson Award-winning coach Troy Taylor won’t sneak up on anybody this time around," Athlon Sports wrote. "His Big Sky co-champ features quarterback Kevin Thomson (3,835 yards of total offense, 39 total touchdowns) and running back Elijah Dotson. The Hornets avoid Weber State, Montana State and Eastern Washington in Big Sky play."
Eastern Washington checked in at No. 20, two spots behind its No. 18 ranking by HERO Sports. The Eagles missed out on the postseason last year following a national runner-up finish in 2018.
"A season-ending four-game winning streak boosted an otherwise disappointing campaign for the 2018 national runner-up, which has posted 13 straight winning seasons," Athlon Sports wrote. "Senior quarterback Eric Barriere (3,712 yards, 31 TDs) is back to work with a strong receiving corps, led by Andrew Boston. The Eagles have to improve defensively, and they probably will behind linebackers Chris Ojoh and Jack Sendelbach."
Defending national champion North Dakota State topped the poll, the same spot Hero Sports put the Bison. Northern Iowa was No. 2 and defending national runner-up James Madison checked in at No. 4. South Dakota State was slotted at No. 6, Villanova was No. 8, Illinois State landed at No. 9 and Kennesaw State rounded out the top 10.
Montana is slated to play three ranked teams this regular season: Sacramento State and Montana State at home and Eastern Washington on the road.
Montana State is scheduled to face three of these ranked teams before the playoffs: Montana, Weber State and Eastern Washington, all on the road.
