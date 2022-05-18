Montana and Montana State make up half of the teams ranked in the top four of the Hero Sports FCS Preseason Top 25, which was released Wednesday.
The Bobcats checked in at No. 3 coming off their national runner-up finish in 2021 under first-year head coach Brent Vigen. The Grizzlies were one spot behind at No. 4 after they bowed out in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season under longtime head coach Bobby Hauck.
The rankings are part of a two-person poll by Sam Herder and Daniel Steenkamer of Hero Sports. They each created their own Top 25, all ranking slots were given a point amount and then the two polls were combined and the teams were ordered by their point total.
"Coming off of a trip to the national title game, MSU looks to maintain its program trajectory," Hero Sports wrote about the Cats. "Despite losing a lot of star power on defense, most of its starting experience on the offensive line and their go-to WR, the Bobcats have the pieces in place for another deep playoff run.
"Brent Vigen’s touches on an already-talented roster showed in his first season. The depth developed through recruiting by the previous staff and Vigen’s double-deep practice system will show on defense this year.
"New starters still have a lot of playing experience, plus studs Callahan O’Reilly (LB) and Ty Okada (safety) are back to lead that side of the ball. MSU will be inexperienced on the O-line, but its rushing attack should still be strong with elite RB Isaiah Ifanse alongside the dual-threat abilities of freshman phenom QB Tommy Mellott."
Here's what Hero Sports had to say about UM: "The Griz took another step forward last season, knocking off P5 Washington to start a 10-3 campaign that ended in the quarterfinals. With recent FCS-to-FBS departures, a semifinal appearance should be the floor for expectations in Missoula.
"The key for Montana to hit another level is to go from pretty good to really good on the offensive line and to get game-changing QB play. The OL has a few starting spots open, an important position group to improve and open holes for All-American RB Marcus Knight, who missed last year with a knee injury. San Diego State transfer Lucas Johnson looks to take the reins at QB as eyes from FCS observers will be dialed in to see how his play is early in the season.
"Defensively, the Griz will be one of the scarier units in the FCS. They are deep and talented on that side of the ball, led by All-Americans Patrick O’Connell (LB) Robby Hauck (safety), and Justin Ford (CB)."
North Dakota State took the No. 1 spot, while South Dakota State was second. East Tennessee State came in at No. 5, and Missouri State was sixth. Sam Houston, which is playing a full WAC schedule but is ineligible for the FCS playoffs this year as it heads to the FBS in 2023, was seventh.
The rest of the top 10 includes No. 8 Kennesaw State, No. 9 Villanova and No. 10 Sacramento State, which is the third of five ranked Big Sky Conference teams. The others are No. 18 Eastern Washington and UC Davis, which was tied for 25th. Weber State was among those receiving votes.
