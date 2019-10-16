MISSOULA — The Hornets have put the sack in Sacramento State football this season.
They rank first in the Big Sky Conference and fifth in the FCS in both tackles for loss (9.2 per game) and sacks (3.3) through six contests heading in their meeting with Montana on Saturday.
“They’re big and strong and athletic,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said of Sacramento State’s defense, which is coached in part by former Grizzlies Andy Thompson and Kraig Paulson. “They’re well coached. That’s what it is. They’ve got depth. They can play a lot of guys.”
Each team has found success on both sides of the ball, and the Griz come in ranked No. 5 in the latest STATS FCS Top 25 poll, while the Hornets are No. 15. It’ll be arguably the biggest test so far against an FCS team for the Grizzlies’ improving offensive line as they try to stonewall Sacramento State’s suite of disruptive, devouring defenders.
Montana knows it’ll be a challenge. Griz senior center Cy Sirmon was well aware the Hornets lead the conference in sacks. They have 20 through six games.
“They’re athletic and they’re strong,” Sirmon said. “They’re really capable athletes. We’re going to have to work our butts off. We have to be aggressive. That’s been the emphasis this week.”
Sacramento State senior defensive end George Obinna has been a quality performer since returning from ankle and back injuries that limited him to two games last year. The 2018 preseason All-American has tallied 6.5 sacks, tied for seventh most in the country, while his 8.5 tackles for loss are fourth in the Big Sky. He’s even returned a fumble for a touchdown.
He’s complemented by defensive tackle Dariyn Choates, who’s tied for ninth in the nation with nine tackles for loss, 2.5 of which have been sacks. He’s also tied for tops in the FCS with three forced fumbles.
Then there’s hybrid defensive end/linebacker Josiah Erickson, who's registered 7.5 tackles for loss, tied for seventh in the league, in his return from an injury.
In total, 19 players have at least 0.5 tackles for loss and 10 have at least 0.5 sacks.
“They play with speed,” Montana quarterback Dalton Sneed said. “They do a lot of different things on defense and try to get after the quarterback and disguise their looks. They do that really well. They’ve had some success with it.
“We just have to play fast. We have to play with a good tempo and run the ball down the field like we have been.”
The Griz could face a challenge running the ball since Sacramento State has stuffed the run. The Hornets rank second in the Big Sky by holding teams to 104.2 rushing yards per game.
“I think they’re pretty athletic,” Montana running back Marcus Knight said. “They've got a pretty good D-line, a couple of good D-ends, so we’re going to have to cut those guys or block them pretty hard.
“They've got the kind of linebackers that fly around, so we’re going to have to be decisive and know that they got pursuit on us. It’s just being disciplined, physical and decisive. I think we’ll be alright.”
The Hornets also rank second in the league in scoring defense (20 points per game), third in total defense (381.3 yards), second in interceptions (seven total), second in third-down defense (32%) and first in red-zone defense (64%). However, they've shown susceptibility to the pass, giving up 277.2 yards per game through the air, ninth out of 13 Big Sky teams.
Paulson, the defensive line coach, is in his first year with Sacramento State after bouncing around to multiple jobs. He played for Montana as a fullback from 1983-86 and had two stints as the defensive coordinator with the Griz, the second under Hauck.
"Kraig’s just innately a tough guy, mentally and physically tough," Hauck said. "He pushes that with his guys that he’s coaching. You can see that carryover for sure. He’s got them playing well."
Thompson, the defensive coordinator, played at Montana from 1999-2003, the last year being under Hauck. He then worked at Northern Arizona for 13 years under former Montana assistant Jerome Souers before being hired by the Hornets this year.
Hauck said the defense Sacramento State runs is more similar to what Thompson and Souers developed at NAU than to what the Griz ran under him. Robby Hauck played for Thompson for one year when he redshirted in 2017 with the Lumberjacks and sees some similarities in substance more than style.
“I would compare it a lot to our defense in the aspect of he’s teaching them to play hard, run to the ball and be physical,” Robby Hauck said. “I was only there for my redshirt year, but guys want to play for coach Thompson. I had a blast playing for him. Kids are going to play hard for him. It’s definitely a big thing on the defensive side of the ball.”
Slowing the offense
On the other side of the ball, Sacramento State hasn’t given up a sack in four of its six games this season. All six sacks the team has allowed were against FBS teams.
It helps that the Hornets have a mobile quarterback in Kevin Thomson. He leads the team with 246 rushing yards and five touchdowns while still completing 65.5% of his passes for 1,735 yards with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Then they have a first-team all-conference running back in Elijah Dotson, who’s been a complete back by catching passes out of the backfield. He leads the team with 39 receptions and is second with 437 receiving yards.
Sacramento State ranks second in the Big Sky and eighth in the FCS in scoring with 39.3 points per game under the direction of first-year head coach Troy Taylor.
“They do a lot of different things formation-wise,” Robby Hauck said. “That’s hard on a defense getting aligned and communicating. Pre-snap is half the battle. They’ve got great players on the outside. They’ve got a great running back.
“The quarterback’s a great player as well. He’s doing a nice job of distributing the ball and also keeping it in his hands and running it as well. Any time you got a quarterback who can run, it’s an extra guy who have to account for, so it’s a major task.”
Off the bye
Montana is coming off a bye week in which it could rest up and get some extra prep for Sacramento State. But the week off may not be optimal for a team that’s been on a roll, like the Griz, Bobby Hauck cautioned earlier in the week.
“Coming off the bye week, everyone’s been sitting around for a week, not practicing as hard as we would normally, just kind of recuperating,” Sirmon said. “Getting back into game week, we had to crank it up to 11 and get guys going, get guys hitting. That’s been the emphasis — just playing hard.”
Robby Hauck, who spent some time fishing with Bobby, said having a big-time showdown on tap gets the team amped up to return to the field
“It’s our same week of preparation,” he said. “Obviously, this is two first-place teams going at it this Saturday, so that’s a big emphasis for us. We’re just excited to get out there. We want to start fast and finish fast and just play Griz D and play hard and physical.”
