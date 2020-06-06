MISSOULA — Montana senior offensive lineman Conlan Beaver has been recognized by HERO Sports as the best player in the FCS to be wearing jersey No. 78.
Here's what HERO Sports had to say about why the Fredericksburg, Virginia, native was selected:
"A big part of Montana's improving offensive line has been the consistency of left tackle Conlan Beaver," HERO Sports wrote. "A two-year starter, Beaver was the Paul Weskamp Award winner for Outstanding Grizzly Offensive Lineman in 2018 and then earned a spot on the All-Big Sky Conference Second Team last year.
"At 6-foot-5 and 301 pounds, Beaver helped Montana's rushing attack become much more dangerous in 2019. Talented big men run in his family, as his brother, Donavan, is an offensive lineman at West Virginia."
Montana coach Bobby Hauck was quoted by HERO Sports as saying: "I'm encouraged by the offensive line. I think they'll have a good year next year."
Beaver is one of three returning starters from the 2019 offensive line. Behind that line, running back Marcus Knight became the first Grizzly since 2014 to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards and broke the single-season school records for most rushing touchdowns (23) and most overall touchdowns (25).
The line's ability to give the quarterback time in the pocket allowed wide receiver Samori Toure to set single-season school records in receptions (87) and receiving yards (1,495) last year.
Montana also brings back 6-6, 285-pound senior right tackle Dylan Cook and 6-3, 250-pound senior right guard Moses Mallory. The Griz need to replace center Cy Sirmon and left guard Angel Villanueva, who've both graduated. They've brought in Nebraska O-line transfer AJ Forbes to compete for the starting center spot.
Montana will have a new starting quarterback under center this season, and Beaver could anchor a line that could help ease the transition to life after Dalton Sneed. The quarterback room will include senior Cam Humphrey, South Florida transfer Kirk Rygol, JUCO transfer Robbie Patterson, redshirt freshman Kris Brown and incoming true freshman Carson Rostad.
