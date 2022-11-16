MISSOULA — Montana opens its home slate Thursday by facing some more comparable competition as it seeks its first victory of the year.
The Griz are 0-2 after playing a pair of physical teams, a style seen more out east than in the west. They lost to 91-63 at Duquesne and 86-64 at Xavier, both teams that are ranked much higher than them in KenPom and the latter of which is receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll.
The second-annual Zootown Classic from Thursday through Saturday is a round-robin format with six total games as each team plays the three other teams once. Montana was ranked No. 221 in KenPom prior to Wednesday's games, Troy was 183, Merrimack was 298 and St. Thomas was 232.
Forward Dischon Thomas, a Colorado State transfer, has been a bright spot early as he's averaged 15.5 points and six rebounds per game on 57.1% shooting from the floor and 42.9% on 3-pointers. Forward Josh Bannan, a preseason All-Big Sky pick, continued his strong play from last year by averaging 15.5 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists.
UM is shooting just 41.3% as a team and allowing teams to shoot 64.2%, the latter of which ranked last in the country by nearly 8% as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Griz play St. Thomas 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Merrimack 7:30 p.m. Friday and Troy 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Merrimack and Troy play 5 p.m. Thursday, St. Thomas and Troy play 5 p.m. Friday, and Merrimack and St. Thomas play 5 p.m. Saturday.
Games will be streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on KGVO (1290 AM/98.3 FM) and The Varsity Network app.
St. Thomas
St. Thomas, from Minnesota, is 2-1 and has won two games in a row after a season-opening 72-60 loss to then-No. 9 Creighton, a Big East team. The Tommies followed up with an 83-61 win over Chicago State, an NCAA Division I Independent, and an 84-48 win over St. Francis Brooklyn, a Northeast Conference team.
Andrew Rohde is averaging a team-best 16 points and is tied for the team lead with 10 assists and five steals. Riley Miller is shooting 58.8% on 3-pointers, while the Tommies are 42.1% as a team from beyond the arc to rank in the top 40 nationally.
The Tommies were picked eighth out of 10 teams in the Summit League preseason poll. This is their second season at the Division I level. They went 10-20 overall and 4-14 in conference last year.
Merrimack
Merrimack, from Massachusetts, is 1-1 with a 97-72 loss to St. John's of the Big East and a 64-48 win over Clark University, an NCAA Division III team.
The Warriors are forcing 23 turnovers per game, while the Griz have struggled holding onto the ball with 14.5 turnovers per game. They've been outrebounded by 20 through two games, an area where UM is seeking growth after being outrebounded by 13 after two games. Senior forward Jordan Minor leads the team with 17 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
The Warriors were picked first out of nine teams in the Northeast Conference preseason poll and received six of the nine first-place votes. Minor is a preseason All-NEC pick. This is their fourth year as a Division I program. They went 14-16 overall and 10-8 in conference last year.
Troy
Troy, from Alabama, is 3-0 after knocking off Florida State, which was picked fifth in the ACC preseason poll, on Monday. The Trojans had started the year with an 87-67 win over Montevallo, an NCAA Division II team, and a 96-42 victory over Mississippi University for Women, an NCAA Division III team.
The Trojans are averaging 87.3 points per game, tied for 40th nationally, while holding opponents to 60.3 points. Their defense leads to offense as they're 13th in the country in steals per game (12.7) and 10th in turnover margin (plus-9.7). Nelson Phillips (13.3 points), Aamer Muhammad (13) and Eugene Christyon (13) lead five players averaging double-digit scoring.
Troy is picked 10th out of 14 teams in the Sun Belt preseason poll. Forward Zay Williams is a preseason All-SBC third-team selection. The Trojans went 20-12 overall and 10-6 in conference last year and lost in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational postseason tournament.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.