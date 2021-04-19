Montana will face South Carolina in the opening round of the NCAA women's soccer tournament at 4 p.m. MT on Wednesday, April 28, at the J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex in Wilson, North Carolina.
The Griz went 9-1 this spring and got an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament by winning the Big Sky tournament for the second time in three seasons under coach Chris Citowicki. They were awarded the Big Sky tournament crown Friday when the title game was declared a no-contest because of COVID protocols with Northern Arizona's team.
South Carolina is 10-4, earned an at-large bid out of the SEC and is ranked No. 16 in the country in the United Soccer Coaches poll. The Gamecocks played 10 of their 14 games in the fall and went 3-1 this spring with a loss to then-No. 8 Clemson on April 10.
This is UM's fifth trip to the NCAA tournament, with the others coming in 1999, 2000, 2011 and 2018. The Griz are 2-4 at the NCAAs, with both wins coming in 2000 — in a play-in game and in the first round.
South Carolina is making its eighth consecutive trip to the NCAAs, and its 14th overall. The Gamecocks made the national quarterfinals in 2019.
The winner will move on to face Georgetown, the Big East champion, in the second round at 4 p.m. MT on Saturday, May 1. Georgetown is seeded 13th out of the 16 seeded teams in the tournament.
The third round is slated for May 5 and the quarterfinals for May 9. The semifinals will be May 13 and the championship game May 17.
The entire tournament will take place in Cary, North Carolina, and the surrounding areas. There are 48 teams in the field, with 29 automatic qualifiers and 19 at-large bids.
Soccer is normally played in the fall, but the NCAA tournament was postponed to the spring because of the pandemic.
