MISSOULA — As Bobby Hauck rattled around some adjectives in his head, Montana’s head coach settled on the word “demolishing” to describe the Grizzlies’ 63-7 loss to Washington in 2017.
That word is fitting beyond how Hauck presumably meant it. The loss at UW four years ago came during the third and final season under head coach Bob Stitt, and Hauck was brought in to rebuild the program from what could be classified as being in ruins given UM’s lofty standards.
Hauck is similarly in his third full season, and the result of the season opener at Washington could be a minor referendum of sorts on how he’s been able to build this program compared to the job Stitt did. He does have the Griz garnering national respect with a No. 9 ranking in the FCS, but they still have a lot of questions to answer to see if they can live up to the hype.
There was one question in particular on Hauck’s mind Monday heading into the game against FBS No. 20 Washington at 6 p.m. MT Saturday in Seattle.
“We’re going to go out there and compete, see if we’ve been able to close that gap at all,” Hauck said in reference to the 56-point defeat against the Huskies in 2017.
The only current Griz players who were on UM’s two-deep that day are wide receiver Sammy Akem, offensive tackle Conlan Beaver and linebacker Jace Lewis. Hauck has worked to revamp the program from the foundation up with players who fit his style of play, and that has had the Griz on an upward trajectory that’s been highlighted by a trip to the 2019 FCS quarterfinals.
UM did close the gap in one way under Hauck when it played Oregon, another Pac-12 team, in 2019. The Griz limited the Ducks to just 35 points that day, showing how dangerous their defense was going to be, which proved to be true throughout the rest of the season.
A similar story could unfold this week as the defense seems to be the Grizzlies’ strong suit after giving up just 10 total points in the two spring games. UM has a deep group of linebackers despite losing Buck Buchanan Award-winning linebacker Dante Olson. They’ve brought in several transfers on the line and at cornerback since December 2019 to help develop depth.
Not just that, but Washington isn’t starting a quarterback the caliber of Oregon’s Justin Herbert, a first-round NFL draft pick. The Huskies instead have a redshirt freshman who’s started all of four games and have a new head coach in Jimmy Lake, who’s coached just four games at UW.
“When we played Oregon, I felt we were just as physical and just as fast and played at a high level,” Lewis said. “So, I think if we just continue to keep playing like that and like we’re trained to do, I think we’re going to be good.”
The offense has more questions than the defense and didn’t manage a touchdown against Washington or Oregon. The latter was with a team that had dual-threat quarterback Dalton Sneed and all-time receptions leader Jerry Louie-McGee, who both graduated, All-American wide receiver Samori Toure, who transferred to Nebraska, and All-American running back Marcus Knight, who’s injured.
The Griz are turning to quarterback Cam Humphrey, who has five starts under his belt, and will begin the year with a true freshman at running back. They do have depth at wide receiver and on the offensive line, an improved group that could end up being a strength.
As the team tries to find its identity with the season beginning, Hauck knows what he wants it to be.
“We want to be fundamentally sound. We don’t want to beat ourselves. We want to try to play penalty free. We want to take care of the football,” he said. “If we do those things, we’ll have a chance to win.”
Depth chart
Montana released its depth chart Monday afternoon with not too many surprises.
Sophomore running back Nick Ostmo isn’t listed on the depth chart as Hauck said the running backs are “banged up.” True freshman Xavier Harris is listed as the starter, which would be his first start. He got extra reps in the spring because Knight got injured and hasn’t returned yet.
All four of the FBS transfers who joined UM in the spring are on the two-deep. Washington State transfer Hunter Mayginnes is listed as the starting left guard. Arizona State transfer Kevin Macias is listed as the starter at kicker. Michigan State transfer DeAri Todd is listed as a backup defensive end. Akron transfer Isiah Childs is listed as a backup running back.
Other transfers who joined after the fall 2019 season who are on the two-deep: Nebraska transfer AJ Forbes starting at center, Arizona transfer Justin Belknap starting at defensive end, Oregon State transfer Omar Hicks Onu starting at cornerback, Louisville transfer Justin Ford backing up at cornerback and Oregon State transfer TraJon Cotton backing up at safety.
“I think we’re pretty solid offense, defense and special teams,” Hauck said. “I think we can play into our depth and not have too much drop-off ones to twos. I think those are the strengths.”
