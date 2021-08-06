SPOKANE — Beau Baldwin built a juggernaut at Eastern Washington in the 2010s.
The Cal Poly coach is now trying to recapture that magic and lead another Big Sky program to a national title. It might take some time to recreate the type of success Baldwin had at EWU as he takes over a team that hasn’t had a winning season since 2016, but he believes in himself heading into his first full fall season.
“If you were to go back when we started at Eastern, no one thought what we did there was possible,” he said last week at the Big Sky Football Kickoff. “If you’d have asked them if this team could win a national title or compete nationally, they’d say not a chance. If someone says that now about Cal Poly, I’d say we can. If it wasn’t possible, I wouldn’t have wanted to be here.”
That turnaround might take longer than some expected as Cal Poly went 0-3 and was 169-58 in the spring. The team opted out of the rest of the six-game season because of injuries and eight seniors deciding to take the extra year of eligibility this fall.
The spring struggles came as Baldwin had to convert a triple-option offense into one that resembled the pass-heavy attack he had at EWU. The cancellation of spring camp in 2020, the postponement of the 2020 fall season and the lack of time in the weight room didn’t allow Cal Poly to discover its true identity and proper physical build, he felt.
Baldwin is keeping an open mind about his players, none of whom earned All-Big Sky preseason honors, as he tries to mold some things around them. He isn’t setting any specific goals for this season other than hoping the fall film ends up looking better than the spring film.
“My biggest thing is I want to see tremendous growth,” he said. “Even when we were having successful runs at Eastern, we didn’t want all our emotions based on results. Yes, we’re going into each game with a mindset to win. But you end up stressing in pressure moments when everything is results driven. When it’s truly process driven and growth driven, you’ll put yourself more in a freer spot and more in that zone to get the results that you want.”
Baldwin did that in transforming EWU into the Big Sky’s premier program during his tenure. The Eagles had made the playoffs only three times in school history before he helped guide them to three postseason trips as the offensive coordinator under Paul Wulff from 2003-06.
After one season as the head coach at Central Washington, Baldwin took over at EWU and led the Eagles to six playoff appearances from 2008-16. He guided them to five Big Sky titles, four trips to the semifinals and the 2010 national title.
Baldwin ran through the competition with an 85-32 record in nine seasons, including a 58-14 mark in Big Sky games. His .806 winning percentage in the latter is the second best mark among Big Sky coaches with five or more years of experience, behind only Montana coach Bobby Hauck.
EWU head coach Aaron Best saw Baldwin’s hard work and persistent attitude firsthand while working as his offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. He’s not going to be betting against Baldwin, who’s still the most recent Big Sky coach to win a national title.
“You can’t argue facts, and the fact is he’s arguably the best coach ever in the Big Sky,” Best said. “I witnessed greatness with what he does, how he manages Saturdays, by the wins and losses, by the guys he recruited, by the totality and the infrastructure he built. He’s a grinder. He builds houses from the bottom up. He doesn’t put the roof on until it’s done. He’ll put his fingerprints on it. He’ll mold the sculpture.
“It may be longer than he anticipated, but he’s going to do great things. I hope it’s not soon, selfishly.”
Baldwin is looking forward to building a program again after he spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach in the FBS at California. His staff has some EWU flavor as he brought on Wulff and former EWU players Nick Edwards, Erik Meyer and J.C. Sherritt as assistant coaches.
Cal Poly is still searching for its first Big Sky title since 2012, the year it joined the league, and was picked 12th by the coaches and 13th by the media in the Big Sky preseason polls. Creating a winning program won't happen overnight, and Baldwin is excited to tackle the challenge.
“It’s going to take hard work and time,” he said. “But we’re in such great area. We have an incredible academic structure in place to recruit into. We’re in a state that has players around every corner. There’s so much talent where you don’t have to leave the state. You just have to get it into your place, develop it the right way and build it. It’s just a matter of time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.