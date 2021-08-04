SPOKANE — Troy Taylor believes he can make his offensive system work with whoever is playing quarterback.
The Sacramento State head coach displayed that at the high school level, where he preferred dual-threat quarterbacks but adapted his offense to fit pocket passers like Jake Browning, who set national high school records before going to play at Washington and getting a shot in the NFL.
Taylor showed his system could work in college, where he coached record-setting quarterback Gage Gubrud at Eastern Washington. He then revived Utah’s offense through a midseason injury to the starting quarterback, leading the Utes to their first Pac-12 South championship.
Most recently, Taylor turned dual-threat quarterback Kevin Thomson into an All-American in 2019, his first season coaching at Sacramento State. He’s now tasked with replacing Thomson, who grad transferred to Washington in 2020, but he’s confident in his system.
“The whole offense was developed at a high school where you don’t know who’s going to show up and you’re not recruiting guys, so you get what you get,” he said last week at the Big Sky Football Kickoff. “So, you’ve got to be able to adapt and be agile and adjust things within the system without changing the system.”
Taylor now gets to recruit players and expects to have a competition between junior Jake Dunniway, junior transfer Asher O’Hara and freshman transfer Kaiden Bennett. It’ll take something special for freshmen Yaro Duvalko and Dorian Hale to get into the conversation.
Dunniway is the lone pocket passer of the group and the only one with experience at Sacramento State. He’s made one start since joining the Hornets in 2019, throwing two touchdown passes in the final two minutes of a comeback win over Northern Arizona.
O’Hara, who started at Middle Tennessee State in 2019 and 2020, brings dynamic play. He passed for 2,616 yards and ran for 1,058 in 12 games in 2019 and followed up with 1,960 passing yards and 601 rushing in 2020 to be a second-team All-Conference-USA pick.
Bennett was ranked as the No. 25 dual-threat quarterback in the nation by 247Sports coming out of high school. The three-star quarterback from Folsom High School enrolled at Boise State in spring 2019, transferred to Nevada and redshirted in 2019 before leaving for the Big Sky.
“I think all three of them are guys we can win with,” Taylor said. “We’ll let it play out and see who can step up through the competition. I’m not worried about those guys at all.”
Whoever wins the job will have some talented players around them to help ease the transition. The Hornets return all but three of their players who would’ve been seniors last year and bring back two preseason All-Americans in running back Elijah Dotson and tight end Marshel Martin.
Despite the Hornets winning a share of the 2019 Big Sky title, they were picked fifth in both the media and coaches preseason Big Sky polls, likely a result of the loss of Thomson. Senior linebacker Marcus Hawkins is still looking for more respect after being the conference’s surprise team in 2019.
“We’re trying to flip the script that when other teams play us, it’s their Super Bowl, they want to beat us, rather than that 2019 season where we did a lot of stuff that only we thought we could,” Hawkins said. “That’s going to be the new standard around Sacramento State, and we’re looking forward to it.”
Sacramento State was one of five Big Sky teams to opt out of the spring season. Taylor was concerned about COVID ramifications and the short window from the spring until the fall to recover from the physical, emotional and mental tolls of a season.
The Hornets moved closer to their normal routine in January in preparation for this fall. Dotson feels they’re not physically beat up as much as if they would’ve played in the spring, and he’s excited for what’s to come.
“It feels like we’re a boiling tea kettle,” he said. “We’re ready to show everybody what we’ve been up to.”
