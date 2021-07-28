SPOKANE — Southern Utah is looking to finish its run in the Big Sky with a conference championship.
The Thunderbirds will be leaving the 13-team league to join the relaunched Western Athletic Conference, another FCS conference, in July 2022. They’ve been in the Big Sky since 2012, winning two league titles and making three trips to the playoffs.
Southern Utah head coach Demario Warren captured the 2017 title in his second year leading the Thunderbirds. However, that 9-3 season has been an outlier as they're 20-32 overall and 16-22 in the Big Sky during Warren’s five seasons.
“This is our last chance to win a Big Sky title, and that’s important to us,” he said Monday at the Big Sky Football Kickoff in Spokane. “The goal is definitely to go out on top and make sure that we finish with a strong note in the Big Sky.”
Warren could’ve seen his team being Big Sky champions in an alternate universe last spring. The Thunderbirds went 1-5 but dropped those five games by a combined 15 points.
They lost to Northern Arizona, 34-33, giving up a touchdown on the final play. They fell to Idaho State, 26-24, allowing a field goal with five seconds left. If that wasn't bad enough, they gave up a touchdown with seven seconds left in a 33-32 loss to Idaho. They bounced back from that blow by leading then-No. 3 Weber State in the fourth quarter before losing 19-16. They closed the year by blowing a 14-point lead on NAU, losing 28-20.
While the Thunderbirds were close to getting those wins, Warren needs to see them finish a game. The question of if they can close out an opponent might linger in the back of their minds until they do it.
“It wasn’t a physical thing, it wasn’t a talent thing, it wasn’t a conditioning thing,” he said. “It was just that mental conditioning of being able to stay focused in the moment and being able to execute in the fourth quarter.”
Warren felt playing in the spring was the right choice because it allowed for players on the young team to continue to mature. Some players broke out, giving him more hope for the fall.
Quarterback Justin Miller jumped on the radar as he became a Hero Sports FCS Sophomore All-American. He threw for 1,704 yards and 15 touchdowns against four interceptions. He has All-American offensive lineman Braxton Jones back but loses top receiver Landen Measom.
Junior linebacker La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis emerged as an All-American, tallying 57 tackles and seven sacks. He’s the team’s lone preseason all-conference honoree and was one of nine players who earned All-Big Sky accolades in the spring, seven of whom are back this fall.
“Nobody knew who the heck this guy was last year,” Warren said. “Now he’s the face of our team, and I think he’s the best defensive player in the conference.”
Southern Utah's move from the Big Sky to the WAC, which used to be an FBS conference until it dropped football in 2012, is arguably a lateral move at best. The conference is bringing back football this fall with teams primarily from the Southland, others from the Ohio Valley and two independent teams that are transitioning from Division II to Division I.
Warren is more focused on this season than how he expects to stack up in the WAC. The Thunderbirds are trying to win the Big Sky, make the playoffs and recapture their rivalry trophies from Northern Arizona and Weber State.
They’ll have to go through Montana in their quest to win the league because the teams play Oct. 30 in Missoula. It’ll be Southern Utah’s sixth league game, so it should be clear by then whether the Thunderbirds are in contention after they were picked 11th in both Big Sky preseason polls.
“We had so many opportunities to close out games and we couldn’t get it done, so that fueled our summer for sure,” Miller said. “We want to make it right this fall, finish games and get more wins on the board. I think it’ll be a good season for us.”
