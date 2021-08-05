SPOKANE — Eastern Washington had quite the successful year on the field and hardwood amid the pandemic.
The Eagles were the only school to make the FCS playoffs and NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament last season — and they nearly knocked off national powerhouse Kansas in the latter.
Yet, the same school that was the FCS national runner-up in 2018 and won the title in 2010 was at the same time considering whether it should drop football or leave Division I, ultimately deciding against those measures.
Amid the uncertainty, EWU coach Aaron Best had some simple advice for his coaches and players. It’s a similar message to what he now shares with them about how to approach this season as the Eagles prepare to embark on their quest to try to return to national glory.
“It certainly doesn’t help the optics, especially in recruiting, when those things are talked about, but we can only control what we can control,” he said last week at the Big Sky Football Kickoff in Spokane, Washington.
While the EWU men’s basketball team experienced a mass exodus when coach Shantay Legans left for Portland after last season, Best feels the football team is in a good spot. The Eagles return 11 of their 13 players who would’ve been seniors last year as they’ve opted to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted athletes because of the pandemic.
All-American quarterback Eric Barriere, the Big Sky preseason offensive MVP, briefly thought about transferring but knew in the back of his mind that he had unfinished business at EWU. He led the Eagles to a national runner-up finish in 2018, missed the postseason in 2019 and lost in the first round of the playoffs in the condensed spring season.
“We’ve got everybody returning, so we didn’t lose any key pieces, and I feel that spring season helped us grow as a team and build chemistry,” he said. “I’m just trying to win a championship for the guys. That’s what I’m trying to focus on is going hard in the training room, on the field and trying to go out on top.”
Barriere’s return helped boost the Eagles to a No. 3 ranking in both the media and coaches Big Sky preseason polls. They have three other preseason All-Big Sky picks in receiver Talolo Limu-Jones, offensive tackle Tristen Taylor and defensive end Mitchell Johnson.
Still, the talent isn’t there across the board like it was when the Eagles won Big Sky titles five times from 2010-16. Best knows it’ll be a climb to be a legitimate national title contender, so he’s looking for improvements on all three levels of the defense and in the running game.
“To be respected, I think, in the game of football, no matter what level, you have to play great defense and run the ball,” he said. “Being feared and respected are two different things, and our offense will continue to do great things. We’re going to score points, but we’ve got to be more consistent on defense.”
At least the Eagles still get to compete for Big Sky and FCS championships. Other league coaches with ties to EWU didn’t foresee the talk of dropping football or leaving Division I coming to fruition.
Portland State coach Bruce Barnum, a former EWU player, recalled the same conversations about football coming up in previous years. This time, EWU’s athletic department was looking into ways to financially stabilize itself as its budget deficit surpassed $5 million. The four options were to keep football and remain in Division I and the Big Sky, stay in Division I but drop football and move to another conference, drop to Division II or go down to Division III.
“I didn’t think there was any chance of them dropping football,” Barnum said. “I walked in there as a player and recall the school newspaper saying the same thing: Do we keep football or drop football as a way to save the university finances? Then I got back as a coach at Idaho State and the school newspaper is saying the same thing: Should we keep football? I’m like, ‘Am I in a time warp?’ That’s the last thing they have to worry about.”
The EWU Board of Trustees voted 6-1 in June to remain in Division I with football, the recommendation made by Interim President David May. More specifics will come when May presents his complete plan to the Board of Trustees at their meeting in October, the same month Montana plays at EWU in a nationally televised game on ESPNU.
That decision is what Cal Poly coach Beau Baldwin expected. He’s the one who led EWU to the 2010 national title during his head coaching stint there from 2008-16.
“Eastern football, well before I got there and after I left, has been a huge front porch for that university,” Baldwin said. “There’s been a lot of positives that come from that. You’re not going to ever convince me changing that’s a good thing.”
