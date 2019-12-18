Montana gave up 44 points in the second half as No. 8 Oregon downed Montana 81-48.
Kendal Manuel had 15 points to the lead Montana, while Sayeed Pridgett added on 11 points an eight rebounds in 34 minutes before fouling out. Five Ducks scored in double figures, including freshman N'Faly Dante, who was making his season debut as he was declared eligible late following a reclassification.
Dante, a five-star recruit by nearly every scouting service, is in much the same position as Montana's Yagizhan Selcuk, who is still waiting for his grades to be posted. Selcuk, a Towson transfer, is expected to be eligible in the coming days.
Montana had no answer for the Ducks athleticism and length through much of the game. Following a 12-12 tie, Oregon went on a 16-3 run that started at the 9:40 mark of the first half to take control of the game.
"We got off to a good start, I thought gameplan and all that stuff was good, we were executing things early, but our issue right now is adversity," Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said to KGVO radio postgame. "I don't know that we have enough maturity right now to handle adversity."
Montana never seemed to get very comfortable on the offensive side of the ball. Pridgett, who has been Montana's early go-to in the Grizzlies' game against high-major teams so far, was not able to find his shot early in the game and Montana struggled.
Kendal Manuel did hit two triples in the first 20 minutes to help keep afloat, but Montana shot poorly from behind the arc overall. The Grizzlies hit just 4 of 17 3-pointers on the night.
Montana was also carved up inside and Oregon had 46 points in the paint. Grizzly big man Kyle Owens was ineffective in his 13 minutes of play, shooting 0 of 1 from the field and had three turnovers.
As a result, Bozeman product Mack Anderson got quite a bit of run on Thursday evening, scoring four points, dishing out two assists and hauling in four rebounds in 22 minutes. He also had two blocks as the sophomore played his largest amount of minutes since the game against Arkansas earlier this season.
"I think for Mack (Anderson), we saw a lot of growth here," DeCuire said. "It's come on the last couple games and in practice and I think the biggest thing for Mack is that as a sophomore there's a big expectation for you to step in and start and provide and I think it was a lot."
Montana (4-6) heads to Omaha on Saturday for a road game against Nebraska-Omaha. The Grizzlies open their Big Sky slate on Dec. 28 with a home contest against Northern Arizona.
Next up for Oregon (9-3) is home game against Texas Southern, which is also on Saturday.
