Montana true freshman Robby Beasley, making his first start of the year, hit a 3-pointer to tie the game against Portland State late in regulation, and the Grizzlies took down the Vikings in overtime, 70-64, in Portland.
Trailing by three with 14.9 seconds left, Beasley missed a layup at the rim, UM fouled and Portland State missed both free throws. Beasley then hit what was near a 30-foot shot as time expired.
Montana then outlasted the Vikings in overtime, scoring 16 points. Beasley finished with 14 points, three rebounds and an assist while hitting four of his five 3-point attempts.
Junior Mack Anderson made his first start of the year for Montana. Cameron Parker, who grew up in the Portland area, also got the start for Montana. It was his second of the year and first since the season opener against Southern California.
Anderson was coming off a two-game series against Sacramento State in which he averaged eight points, five rebounds and a block in 43 minutes over the two games.
Derrick Carter-Hollinger, who has struggled with injuries this year, scored six points, grabbed seven rebounds and had two blocks in a season-high 31 minutes.
Montana struggled in the opening half, committing 10 turnovers in the first 20 minutes. Portland State has been known for years for its unforgiving press, and UM did occasionally have trouble breaking it, though it also did not have the benefit of a week of practice.
The Griz turned the ball over on each of their first three second-half possessions, but the 24 total turnovers ended up not costing Montana in the end. Portland State shot poorly from the field — 25 of 69 — and struggled from the 3-point line, hitting just 6 of 29 shots from behind the arc.
A positive COVID case within the program did not allow UM to practice last week. It was the first game for UM since Jan. 23 and the first for Portland State since Jan. 26.
Portland State got off to a hot start and led 11-5 early, but Montana ended the half on a 9-2 run and took the lead on a Brandon Whitney layup with four seconds remaining in the half. Whitney tied for the team-high with 14 points.
The Vikings took the lead with a 5-0 burst out of halftime and led by as many as seven points in the final 20 minutes. Good free throw shooting and timely baskets from a variety of places got things going for Montana late.
Four Grizzly players finished in double figures. Montana hit 24 of 53 shots from the field, was 4 of 10 from behind the 3-point arc and hit 18 of 22 free throws.
The two teams will play again at 1 p.m. MT Saturday in Portland.
