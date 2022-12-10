Montana coach Travis DeCuire had a decision to make with 13:31 to play Saturday: put All-Big Sky forward Josh Bannan back in the game with three fouls or keep him on the bench a while longer.
DeCuire subbed in Bannan, who came up clutch as the Griz turned a four-point deficit into a seven-point win after trailing by nine in the first half. The junior poured in 20 of his career-high 27 points in the second half and scored 18 of UM’s final 40 points without picking up another foul after he re-entered.
Bannan and guards Brandon Whitney and Aanen Moody combined for 66 points as the Griz scored a season-best 82 points to overcome a season-high 26 fouls. The result was an 82-75 win that gave them their first road victory and improved their record to 5-5 with two nonconference games remaining.
“Guts. Determination,” DeCuire said of what he saw from his team. “I’ve been concerned about our ability to play through adversity and handle adversity. We played through a great deal of that tonight.”
This was the Grizzlies’ second time eclipsing 80 points, which they did just four times against NCAA Division I competition last season. They had put up 81 points Tuesday in a win over South Dakota State as they had their starters back together for the first time in nearly three weeks. Their 49-point second half was their best half of the season after 48 in the first half vs. SDSU.
Whitney, who sat out three games with a right foot injury in mid-November, scored 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting against NDSU. Moody, who missed three games due to illness and the birth of his son in late November, had 17 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Bannan scored his 27 on 11-of-16 shooting while he displayed his repertoire of nifty moves at the rim and made all three of his 3-point attempts.
The Griz showed they could score in different ways while shooting exactly 56.6% for the second game in a row, including 66.7% in the second half. They did their damage in the lane against NDSU, scoring 46 points in the paint after going for 34 on Tuesday. They made five triples on 14 attempts after sinking eight in the first half Tuesday while attempting 25 throughout the game.
“It’s a step forward,” DeCuire said. “We’ve been talking about this for the last 24 hours: We have to come out of this game feeling like we took a step forward. The scoreboard doesn’t always tell that tale. You could potentially take a step forward and not necessarily win, but you could watch it on film and see some areas where you grew. I think we did.”
For DeCuire, this week was like a conference week in terms of the competition level being similar to what they’ll see in the Big Sky. The length between games was similar to when the Griz play on a Monday and a Saturday.
They came through with a 2-0 record in those games. They had beat South Dakota State 81-56 on Tuesday in Missoula. They finished 3-0 against Summit League teams in nonconference play, having beaten St. Thomas 78-59 on Nov. 17 in Missoula.
The Griz had their starting lineup for all three of those games, a luxury they’ve had just five times in 10 games. Whitney averaged 19 points in those three games, Bannan was at 18.7 and Moody had 17.3 on average.
“The biggest thing about this week is South Dakota State, North Dakota State are like opponents, like conference games,” DeCuire said. “If you can sweep the week, you put yourself in position to compete. The teams that sweep the most weeks win championships. This was our last opportunity to go out and really try to sweep the week with like opponents, and I thought we did a good job of that.”
The Griz dealt with foul trouble throughout the game. They picked up seven fouls in the opening 4:04 of the second half, putting NDSU in the bonus for the final 16 minutes. The Bison were unable to take advantage of the charity stripe, making just 24 of 32 attempts. UM finished 17 of 21 on free throws.
Two early fouls on forward Dischon Thomas led to him playing just two minutes in the first half, so Mack Anderson played 11 minutes while Laolu Oke and Jaxon Nap both played seven. Oke did the best at slowing down Grant Nelson, who still scored 19 points after missing the past two games.
Nelson had 13 of his 19 points in the first half as UM’s early eight-point lead turned into a nine-point deficit as foul stoppages disrupted their pace. Whitney’s 12 first-half points helped UM pull within 37-33 at the intermission.
Boden Skunberg led NDSU with 22 points, while Jacari White added 15. UM held the Bison without a made field goal for 8:51 until Skunberg’s 3-pointer with 0:46 to play cut the Grizzlies’ lead to 75-68. White made a triple and a jumper to get NDSU within 78-73, but UM’s lead never dipped below five.
“I think the biggest one was fighting through adversity,” DeCuire said of his team's areas of growth. “The calls were not going our way. There was a level of frustration that set in on us about the 15-mintue mark and I don’t think we shook it until halftime. We were able to reset our brains and play basketball the Grizzly way and fight ourselves to a win.”
Trailing 46-42, Bannan came off the bench to score a layup, grab a rebound, sink a 3-pointer and put in another layup for a 49-46 lead. He tied the game at 55 with a layup to start a 12-1 run during which he scored eight points as the Griz took a 65-56 lead with 5:18 to play.
Bannan drained another 3-pointer to make it a 70-61 lead and Thomas sunk a 3-pointer from NBA range to make it 73-63. NDSU pulled within five points twice in the final 32 seconds, but Moody and Whitney combined to make six free throws to preserve the win.
Whitney played the final 3:38 with four fouls. Moody played nearly 13 of the final 15 minutes without picking up his fourth foul.
“We knew in space they were going to have a hard time containing (Bannan) or Whitney,” DeCuire said. “I think because Whitney was so effective in the first half that they were switching a lot of the screens, trying to keep it away from him so he couldn’t get to the rim.
“So, we just went back to our pace and gave the ball to Bannan in space and let him get around the guys because he had better foot speed and mobility than those two. I think they’re more accustomed to guarding away from the basket, and so Bannan found some advantages in some of our space offense.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.