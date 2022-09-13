MISSOULA — The Montana women’s golf team shot a final-round 312 on Tuesday to finish 14th in the 18-team field at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic, played at the Hobble Creek Golf Course in Springville, Utah.
Junior Madison Cecil, playing as an individual and not counting toward the Grizzlies’ team scoring, finished 12th, closing with a 4-over 75 on Tuesday after opening with rounds of 75 and 73 on Monday.
Cecil was the fourth-best scorer in the 110-player field on the course’s nine par 4’s, playing those at 5-over through three rounds. Her 36 of 54 holes played at par tied for third in the field.
Freshman Raina Ports (80-76-74) tied for 30th. She was 1-under through seven holes on Tuesday before giving back four strokes over the final 11 holes.
Freshman Kendall Hayward (81-76-77) tied for 48th in her collegiate debut. Hayward was the team’s best golfer on the course’s par 3’s, playing them at 2-over. She led Montana with seven birdies.
Freshman Hannah Ports, playing as an individual, answered her 85 in the opening round with scores of 78 and 79 over the final two rounds.
“I think all three of our freshmen have a bright future after watching them play,” said Nord, “so we’re excited about that.”
Raina Ports and Hayward led Montana’s five scoring players.
Seniors Jessica Ponce (79-77-79), Tricia Joyce (82-79-82) and Emmy Sundby (84-82-82) tied for 51st, 87th and 95th, respectively.
Meredith Boos (76-80-79), the team’s top performer on the par 5’s, tied for 51st playing as an individual. Kylie Franklin (78-79-84) tied for 78th, Hannah Ports tied for 81st.
Montana will have its full nine-player team on the course at its next two tournaments as well, the Kelsey Chugg Invitational in Eden, Utah, and the Eagle Invitational in Spokane, Wash.
“You put them on different courses with different looks and see how they all respond to it,” said Nord. “It’s good information for us.
“There was a lot to like. It’s a good start. Wolf Creek (Golf Course, site of the Kelsey Chugg Invitational) is similar to this one, so hopefully we’ll be a little more prepared for it.”
Boise State (299-293-291) won the tournament by 18 strokes over Weber State (303-301-297). UC Davis (313-297-294) finished third, Idaho (303-305-301) fourth.
UC Riverside’s Tiffany Le (72-71-73) and Kate Villegas (75-73-69) finished first and second, with Weber State’s Jessica Zelasko (72-71-75) placing third.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.