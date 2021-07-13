MISSOULA — Montana placed 86 student-athletes on the Academic All-Big Sky Conference lists for winter sports, the league office announced on Tuesday.
Thirty-four members of the men’s indoor track and field team were recognized, as were 30 from the women’s team, 13 from women’s basketball and nine from men’s basketball.
The Big Sky academic teams typically have both a 3.2 cumulative GPA and minimum participation criterion. The latter was suspended for the 2020-21 academic year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To be eligible for Academic All-Big Sky, student-athletes must have been on an active roster in 2020-21 in addition to holding a minimum of a 3.2 cumulative GPA through the spring semester.
The women’s basketball team’s list of 13, out of 15 squad members last winter, tied for the most in the Big Sky.
The men’s indoor track and field team’s total of 34 was the second-highest in the league, the men’s basketball team’s nine were the third-most in that sport.
