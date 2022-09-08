MISSOULA — The Montana and Colorado State soccer teams played to a 0-0 draw on Thursday afternoon at CSU Soccer Field in Fort Collins, Colo.
The teams combined to take 22 shots but there were few quality scoring opportunities for either side as Camellia Xu and Emilie Gavillet both came away with a shutout.
“There was a weird vibe to it right from the kickoff. It felt like neither team was going to prod and try to make something happen,” said Griz coach Chris Citowicki.
“It ended up being possession but over-hit opportunities, through balls not connecting. We kept the ball well. We got it in certain spaces but it just didn’t happen from there.”
Montana outshot Colorado State 6-3 in the first half, 7-6 in the second and took five of the match’s six corner kicks.
It was the fourth consecutive match and the fifth time in seven matches this season that Montana has limited its opponent to 10 shots or fewer.
The shutout was the fourth of the season for Xu, the 15th of her career. She made five saves, the Grizzlies extended their streak without a goal allowed to 292 minutes.
“When it comes to the defense, there were times they could have broken us down,” said Citowicki. “I thought we worked exceptionally hard to take away opportunities. Loved the defensive effort.”
Delaney Lou Schorr, who scored four goals in two matches last weekend, got a good chance at a header in the 64th minute, and Maddie Ditta took a strong shot in the 70th that Gavillet saved.
The Grizzlies took just one shot over the final 20 minutes.
“We just seemed tired and a little leggy and a little stretched,” said Citowicki, “yet we worked our butts off defensively, but then there was not much left going forward.”
Nine players took Montana’s 13 shots, four of which were put on goal.
The Grizzlies will host Fresno State (0-4-1) on Sunday at noon at South Campus Stadium.
