Longtime University of Montana athletic administrator Greg Sundberg has been promoted to deputy athletics director, UM athletic director Kent Haslam announced Wednesday.
Sundberg will continue to oversee Montana's external operations departments — communications, marketing and ticket sales — while also spearheading fundraising as the executive director for the Grizzly Scholarship Association (GSA). Additionally, Sundberg supervises the sports of men's and women's tennis and women's golf while also overseeing athletic training and strength and conditioning.
A Great Falls native, Sundberg graduated from UM in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He earned his master's degree in business administration, again from Montana, in 2004.
Now in his third decade with Grizzly Athletics, Sundberg started his career as a communications intern in 2001 before elevating to assistant director of marketing (2001-03). He briefly served as Montana's director of marketing (2003-04) before taking on GSA roles in 2004 as the assistant director (2004-06) and executive director (2006-present).
Sundberg earned an associate athletics director title in 2012 before being promoted to senior associate athletics director in 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.