MISSOULA — Brian Buschini is heading from the Big Sky to the Big Ten.
The Montana punter announced Tuesday that he's transferring to Nebraska to fulfill his dream of playing FBS football. He had just wrapped up his redshirt freshman season by being named the FCS punter of the year.
Buschini entered the transfer portal on Monday and had received a full-ride scholarship offer from Nebraska before the day was over. He had originally walked on at Montana coming out of Helena Capital.
This is a dream come true! Thank you god for blessing me with the opportunity to commit to @HuskerFBNation @coach_frost, @TMossbrucker, and coach Busch! I am so excited to come in and follow in the footsteps of my favorite punter in the NFL @Sam_Koch4! GBR!!! #Thegoodlife pic.twitter.com/8G3r3n676l— BRIAN BUSCHINI (@brian_buschini) December 14, 2021
"This is a dream come true!" Buschini wrote in a tweet. "Thank you god for blessing me with the opportunity to commit to @HuskerFBNation @coach_frost, @TMossbrucker, and coach Busch! I am so excited to come in and follow in the footsteps of my favorite punter in the NFL @Sam_Koch4! GBR!!! #Thegoodlife."
Buschini averaged 46 yards per punt, which was tied for third in the FCS this season and broke the UM record of 44.69 yards, which was set in 1985 by Mike Rice. His career average of 45.79 yards on 75 attempts is the highest in school history, topping Rice's 42.56 yards.
Buschini flipped fields by booming 28 punts for 50 yards or more, forced 25 fair catches and placed 30 of his 69 punts inside the 20-yard line compared to only four touchbacks. He also handled kickoffs for Montana.
Buschini got engaged to and married to Griz volleyball player Kellie Van Kirk during the football season.
His tweet contained a screenshot of a note that further explained: "Throughout the last day, the staff and coaches at Nebraska have showed my wife and I the greatest amount of suppport! Thank you coach Mossbrucker, Frost, Busch, Connors and everyone else for taking your time to make this process so special! The coaches made our decision to commit to Nebraska a very easy one! I am so excited to start my new life in Lincoln and have a fun time playing football at the most storied program in history! I promise to work hard everyday to return the tradition of Nebraska having elite specialists.! GBR!!!!"
