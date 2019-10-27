MISSOULA — Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey wasn’t going to step out of bounds. He wasn’t going to slide either.
Instead, the first-time starter for the Griz appeared to channel Dalton Sneed, the injured starter for whom he was filling in, and lowered his shoulder on a defender as he picked up 11 yards and a first down in the Grizzlies' 34-17 comeback win over Eastern Washington on Saturday.
“Coach (Bobby) Hauck buries it in us not to run out of bounds,” Humphrey said after he totaled 211 yards of offense and one touchdown. “I had ran out of bounds earlier in the year and heard about it.”
“Maybe today you could have, you know,” Hauck chimed in with a delayed laugh.
“Yeah, I probably could have,” Humphrey responded with a chuckle, “I don’t know, I was just fired up. I’m just fired up to play for this team. There’s a lot of great guys around me, so I needed to show that I could do something, too.”
Humphrey filled in admirably for Sneed, showing that he’s a capable quarterback with a can-do attitude should he be needed further this season. He managed the game with mostly short passes and the occasional back-shoulder deep shot, and he escaped the pocket to scramble for positive yardage on several occasions.
The overall moment didn’t appear too big for Humphrey, although he did rifle rockets too high, too low or behind receivers. Maybe it was the non-visual nerves of his first start, the snowy conditions or never having played in a Griz uniform when the outcome wasn’t already decided.
Humphrey’s performance impressed Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best, who expected Sneed to start up until the time Sneed didn’t come out for pregame warmups. Best didn’t see many major changes in the Grizzlies’ offense with Humphrey at the helm.
“I don’t think they changed, other than leaning on the “13” personnel a bit more in the first half, I don’t think that there was a big change other than him not probably running the ball,” Best said. “He scrambled a few times in that third down late out of the heavy personnel when they dropped back.
“I thought he played a more-than-consistent game given the number of reps he had going into the game. But they didn’t put him in too many precarious situations, and that was probably the idea knowing Dalton wasn’t going to go, I imagine.”
Humphrey was efficient in completing 20 of 29 passes for 176 yards with one touchdown, a 6-yard back-shoulder strike to Sammy Akem. He was 5-of-8 passing for 59 yards on third downs, and nine of his 20 completions resulted in a first down or touchdown.
The 6-foot-2, 194-pound signal caller eased into the game with a 16-play drive on the opening possession, completing his first four passes. The third of those four came when he escaped pressure, bounced off tight end Bryson Deming, rolled right and threw on the run to Samori Toure on the sideline for an 8-yard gain and a first down.
Humphrey settled in throughout the game, throwing consecutive incompletions just once, when he misfired on three in a row in the second quarter. He completed eight straight passes during the second half and was 9-of-11 passing in the final 30 minutes as the ground game took over and the defense flexed its dominance.
“Everyone around me just stepped up and really made it easy for me to get in there and just kind of operate,” Humphrey said. “Our run game really turned on for us. It was good to see for sure.”
Humphrey also showed he was an efficient runner, carrying the ball nine times for 35 yards, which included just one sack for a 5-yard loss as he escaped pressure. He ran for negative yardage just once.
The Issaquah, Washington, native had a long run of 11 yards, which came when he converted a third-and-9 in the second quarter by lowering his shoulder on safety Dehonta Hayes. He picked up two of three third downs with his legs, gaining 7 yards on a third-and-4 and coming up short with 6 yards on a third-and-7.
Humphrey said it felt “exciting” to be leading the offense for the first time in place of Sneed, who he called “a pretty good role model” and “a hell of a player.” He even got helpful advice throughout the game from Sneed, who stood on the sideline in a walking boot, on crutches and wearing a headset.
“He took it upon him to help me out and relay what he was seeing from the sideline to me,” Humphrey said. “It ended up working pretty well.”
