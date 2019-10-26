MISSOULA — Montana scored the final 24 points to erase a 17-10 third-quarter deficit and earn a 34-17 win over Eastern Washington in front of an announced crowd of 24,072 on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Griz running back Marcus Knight carried the ball a career-high 26 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns. His second touchdown run tied the game, 17-17, in the third quarter. Knight caught three passes for 65 yards, a team high and a career high.
Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey was serviceable in his first start in place of injured Dalton Sneed. He completed 20 of 29 passes for 176 yards and one touchdown, to Sammy Akem, and ran nine times for 35 yards.
Griz kicker Brandon Purdy drilled a pair of field goals. His 35-yard field goal gave Montana a 3-0 lead on the opening possession of the game. His 46-yard field goal put the Griz back on top for the first time since then, 20-17 late in the third quarter.
Montana limited Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere to 22-of-41 passing for 264 yards with one touchdown and four runs for minus-4 yards. Barriere came into the game ranked third in the FCS with 350.3 yards of total offense per game.
Montana trailed by as many as 11 points, 14-3, and was behind 14-10 at the half, giving up chunk plays to Eastern Washington and dropping passes on key third and fourth downs.
The Griz went down 7-3 when Barriere connected with Andrew Boston for a 36-yard catch-and-run touchdown against true freshman cornerback Corbin Walker in the second quarter.
Montana’s deficit became 14-3 when Tamarick Pierce ran for a 5-yard touchdown to cap a three-play drive that featured a 62-yard catch-and-run by Talolo Limu-Jones down the left sideline in the second quarter
The Grizzlies went into a 17-10 hole when Seth Harrison made a 35-yard field goal early in the third quarter. They didn't allow the Eagles to score any points after that.
This story will be updated.
