MISSOULA — The reaction from Montana’s players was subdued and almost businesslike when the UM’s first-round matchup in the NCAA women’s soccer tournament bracket was announced Monday afternoon.
On one hand, the Griz drew Washington State, a team which they played in the 2018 NCAA tournament. On the other hand, the absence of boisterous cheers and players banging on tables in delight, which were on full display in 2018, is a subtle sign of the program’s growth.
In just four years, Chris Citowicki became the first head coach in the program’s 28-year history to lead the Griz to the NCAA tournament three times. He’s gone from being intimidated in his first-ever tournament appearance in 2018 at WSU to being more comfortable heading into this one at 6 p.m. MT Saturday in Pullman, Washington.
“This is the third time in four years, and so there’s a lot of experience in that room, they know what to expect,” he said. “We’re just excited to get out there. It’s going to be a throwdown.”
Citowicki has noticed the feeling in the locker room evolve from being nervous and freaked out heading into big games to being more confident. It’s something that comes with experience.
Senior defender Taylor Hansen is impressed with the resiliency she’s seen in the program as star players have come and gone in her five seasons. Even as she senses people underestimating the Griz, they’ve shown their mettle by winning two regular-season titles and three tournament crowns in the past four years.
“Success, it’s not an accident, because we keep doing it over and over again,” she said. “It just goes to show how strong our program is. It’s incredible.”
It’s been less than seven months since the Griz last went to the NCAA tournament. Citowicki gave the players an extra month off in the summer and even cut out one day of training sessions during certain weeks to keep the players’ bodies fresh and healthy. It was another smart training move after he incorporated GPS wearable technology last season.
The ability to avoid burnout is applicable to celebrating one title before moving on to the next task. Citowicki learned that two years ago when the Griz won the regular-season title but lost at the Big Sky tournament.
After Sunday’s win, UM will take time off until 7 a.m. Tuesday, when it returns to the weight room. For senior defender McKenzie Kilpatrick, the ability to embrace the hard work is a hallmark of the program and a reason why the Griz are going back to the tournament.
“I think you see our training environment every day, it’s that constant scrappiness,” she said. “You push each other, you’re constantly just going at each other. Going into the tournament, I think we know that we can dig deep, we can grind, and we do what we have to do.”
When UM lost to WSU in 2018, it forced Citowicki to change the team’s identity. They tried to focus more on offense while keeping up the same defensive standards, and that resulted in a 1-0 loss to South Carolina in the spring version of the NCAA tournament.
Things began to click this year when the Griz had leaders emerge and they knocked off Boise State of the Mountain West and Long Beach, which had beaten then-No. 8 Pepperdine, in the middle of September. Those non-conference wins and the improvement at last year’s NCAA tournament told senior forward Taylor Stoeger that the Griz that can hang with more nationally recognized programs.
“I think confidence is going to be the biggest thing,” she said. “We always draw teams that are ranked higher than us, bigger than us. But I think it’s just being confident about how we can perform and how well we can play.”
Montana is looking to get its second NCAA tournament win in program history. Its last win was in 2000, and that one came against Washington State.
The former players who follow the program flooded Citowicki’s phone with texts after the bracket reveal Monday. The messages included, “You can do this," and “Let’s do this,” he said.
“The alums are already fired up about it,” he said. “It’s been 10 years since we’ve won a conference title at Greeley, and we did that, so there’s one anniversary, now let’s celebrate a 21-year anniversary together.”
Whatever way the matchup is sliced, Montana will be an underdog on paper, something it’s been used to in the NCAA tournament. Washington State went 13-2-4 while playing in the loaded Pac-12 and was ranked No. 18 in last week’s national poll.
Montana is 13-5-1, its most wins since 2000, and has gone 12-1-1 since a 1-4 start to the season. For senior midfielder Sami Siems, embracing the underdog role isn’t a bad thing as the program tries to take the next step by getting that elusive win.
“There’s something really special to being the underdog,” she said. “I feel like you don’t have anything to lose, and so I feel like it’s a special feeling being an underdog because you can kind of just play however you want. There’s no expectations and you can just go in and really just cause some damage.”
