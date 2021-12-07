MISSOULA — James Madison football coach Curt Cignetti sees a familiar-looking team in Montana, which his team hosts in the FCS quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Mountain on Friday night.
“They remind me of our 2019 team a little bit,” Cignetti said Tuesday, referencing his FCS national runner-up squad that lost to North Dakota State in the championship game.
That year, JMU led the nation in total defense and was ranked in the top seven in scoring defense, rushing defense, tackles for loss, third-down defense and interceptions. UM’s defense is similarly strong on defense, ranked in the top eight in rushing defense, scoring defense, sacks, tackles for loss, defensive touchdowns, interceptions and red zone defense.
“Their defense is extremely well coached,” Cignetti said. “Their whole team is. It’s definitely a different package than we’ve seen, than you see every day. You won’t see the same coverage twice in a row. There’s a lot of movement up front, blitzing, twists. So, this is a really good football team.”
The exotics pressures Montana brings up front impressed Cignetti, as well as the Grizzlies’ pursuit to the ball. That defense includes two Buck Buchanan Award finalists in linebacker Pat O’Connell and cornerback Justin Ford, and seven All-Big Sky players.
“They play hard,” he said. “Their guys really fly around. They play with great tenacity and energy. They’re always in the right place. They have a lot of veteran guys that have played a lot of football, and that always helps too. So, you combine that, the players, with scheme and excellent coaching, and that’s a good formula.”
He added: “I’ve got a lot of respect for their defense, and they’ll be quite the challenge.”
Montana’s special teams, which have three first-team all-conference players, also jumped off the film to Cignetti. His 2019 JMU team was top six in the FCS in blocked kicks, blocked punts and kickoff returns.
This year’s Griz lead the FCS in net punting on the leg of Brian Buschini, a semifinalist for the FCS punter of the year award. They’re also top six in punt return defense and kickoff returns.
“Their special teams are excellent,” he said. “That’s why they win so many games.”
One area of difference is the offense. JMU’s 2019 squad was ranked in the top 10 in the FCS in third-down percentage, completion percentage, first down offense, red zone offense, scoring offense, passing efficiency and total offense.
In those same categories, UM is ranked 72nd, 18th, 78th, 58th, 28th, 37th and 58th. The Griz have been improving with the return of quarterback Cam Humphrey from injury, but they haven’t needed their offense to carry them.
“Their offense is extremely efficient,” Cignetti said. “They can run it and they can throw it. The quarterback throws the ball very well. He can make plays with his legs. They’ve got good talent around him. They’re big. And they’re experienced. They have seven redshirt juniors or seniors on offense and nine on defense. They’ve got nice design on their offense.”
UM’s offensive line averages 317 pounds across its five starters. By comparison, JMU’s five starters in the second round of the playoffs averaged 312.4 pounds. However, the Dukes started three redshirt freshmen, one sophomore and one senior while the Griz start three seniors and two sophomores.
“Their offensive line is huge,” Cignetti said. “They’re good at running the football. They’re good at passing the football. So, they’re very balanced. Schematically, they got a nice scheme, they can put you in conflict. You can’t let the quarterback drop back and scramble around, make plays with his legs. They play complimentary football. The offense is productive, doesn’t turn the ball over, scores points. Defense creates havoc, turnovers, scores some points themselves.”
This year, UM and JMU are somewhat mirror images of each other. JMU leads the FCS in yards per kickoff return, while UM is sixth. The Griz are second in punt return defense, while the Dukes are fourth.
Defensively, JMU leads the nation in turnovers gained and turnover margin, while UM is second and 13th. The Griz are third in rushing defense, third in interceptions, third in tackles for loss, sixth in sacks and eighth in scoring defense, while the Dukes are fifth, ninth, second, 10th and ninth.
The difference, like the comparison to JMU’s 2019 team, is on offense. The Dukes are first in the country in fewest interceptions thrown, third in passing efficiency, fourth in scoring offense, fourth in completion percentage and 14th in third-down percentage. The Griz are 76th, 37th, 28th, 18th and 72nd.
“I think we got to get a big game from our defense this week,” Cignetti said of his keys to the game. “I think our special teams really need to meet the challenge, which they’ve done all year long. We’ve got some great effort from guys on special teams.
“Offensively, got to make plays. Our playmakers have to make plays, got to protect the quarterback, scratch out a run game. We can’t have pre-snap penalties. They do a lot of stemming and bark things some things out, it appears, before the snap; a lot of teams have jumped offsides. And we got to protect the ball. We can’t turn it over.”
