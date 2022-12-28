MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team is coming off its longest layoff of the season as it opens its Big Sky slate this week after finding its stride to close nonconference play.
The Griz last played on Dec. 20, an 85-75 loss to then-No. 11 Gonzaga. They finished 3-1 in their final four games before conference play to post a 6-6 overall record.
UM averaged 79.8 points, shot 54.9% from the field and 42.1% on 3-pointers over those four games since the return of its regular starting five. The Griz are up to 68.4 points per game after they averaged 62.8 over their first eight contests.
They now return to the court for the first time in nine days when they host Eastern Washington 7 p.m. Thursday at Dahlberg Arena in the Big Sky opener for both teams. They then host Idaho 2 p.m. Saturday. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.
“It’s the longest break we’ve ever had, so I’m a little fearful,” Montana coach Travis DeCuire said following the Gonzaga game. “We’ll challenge these guys to condition themselves, get up shots and do things. Then we get back the night of the 26th and break a sweat, start getting ready for Eastern Washington.”
The Eagles come to town with a 6-7 overall record, having gone 5-3 since a 1-4 start. They own a 50-48 win over California of the Pac-12, but the Golden Bears are the second-lowest-ranked Power Five team in the KenPom ratings at 241st. By comparison, Montana is 182nd.
Eastern Washington’s best win came against UC Davis, which is ranked 188th. The Eagles, ranked No. 211, did battle Texas Tech of the Big 12 to a 77-70 loss.
They share one common opponent with UM. EWU posted a 78-70 home win over North Dakota State. The Griz beat the Bison 82-75 on the road.
Eastern Washington went into Wednesday with the No. 5 scoring offense (72.5) and No. 5 scoring defense (69.2) among Big Sky teams. The Eagles are shooting 45.8% from the field, third in the conference, while holding teams to 42.1%, the second-best mark. They lead the league in blocks per game (3.46) and are second in rebounds per game (37.2).
Steele Venters is EWU’s leading scorer at 14.5 points per game, which ranks 12th in the Big Sky. He’s doing that on 44.8% shooting, seventh in the league, while making 2.1 triples per game.
Venters was named the Big Sky player of the week on Dec. 6 after he scored a career-high 33 points against NDSU. The redshirt sophomore was tabbed a preseason all-conference selection this year after being a second-team all-league pick last year.
Cedric Coward also garnered Big Sky player of the week honors on Dec. 27. He posted the second triple-double performance in EWU history, going for 10 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists against Northwest Indian College, which is not an NCAA program.
Coward ranks 10th in the Big Sky in rebounds per game. Among other notables, Casey Jones is third in steals and seventh in rebounds, Ethan Price is third in blocks, and Tyreese Davis is eighth and Angelo Allegri ninth in assists.
