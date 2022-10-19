MISSOULA — During Monday’s press conference, Montana football coach Bobby Hauck was extremely complimentary of the Sacramento State coaching staff.
“They’ve done a really nice job. I think they are great coaches,” Hauck said. “Obviously we have a lot of history and carryover with their coaching staff and have a high regard for them.”
It was unusual for Hauck, who usually wants to focus on discussing his own team. But the Hornets feature a lot of names near and dear to the Montana program that Hauck wanted to commend.
When the Griz travel to Sacramento State for a Saturday matchup at 9 p.m. Mountain time, the game will serve as a reunion of sorts as many guys with past connections will all come together once again.
Three Hornets coaches — Kraig Paulson, Andy Thompson and Jeremy LaPan — are all UM graduates who have moved on to the next stages of their career.
Here’s a look at each guy and what they provided to the Griz in their time with the program:
Kraig Paulson
Paulson is now the defensive line coach for the Hornets, but he’s the guy who left the largest legacy on the Griz program. Hailing from Plentywood and playing for the university from 1983-86, his No. 37 jersey has become a storied one.
After his graduation in 1987, Paulson wanted to keep the No. 37 jersey in the hands of a fellow Montana native. The first person he passed it down to was Tim Hauck, Bobby’s brother, from Big Timber. From there on out, the tradition passed down through the generations, each year going to someone who represented the characteristics of Montana, according to Paulson – hard-nosed toughness, work ethic, and determination.
This year, No. 37 is worn by Marcus Welnel, a senior linebacker from Helena who put it to good use in Week 7 by registering 16 tackles.
Paulson stayed with the program following his graduation, becoming a graduate assistant in 1987, earning a full-time job the next season. In 1995 he helped the Griz win a national championship and in 1998, became the defensive coordinator. They won two conference championships during his time in that role before he left in 2000.
In 2004, Paulson returned to the Griz as defense coordinator with Hauck as head coach, and remained until 2009. They won six-straight conference titles during that time, making it to three national championship games. Montana created nine defensive All-Americans under Paulson and rose to the top of the FCS.
For that, Hauck holds high praise.
“He knows the game, he’s locked in, focused, intense, all the things you have to be as a football coach,” Hauck said. “He’s smart, he’s a math guy for God’s sake.”
Andy Thompson
Now the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for Sac State, Thompson was in his senior season at Montana when Hauck took over the program in 2003. While his time with Hauck isn’t quite as extensive as with Paulson, the two won a conference title together in that first season.
Before that, though, the now-Hornet had become a Griz legend for life by winning a 2001 national championship. He won a conference title in every year of his career.
He finished his time in Missoula with 103 tackles, 8.5 of which came for a loss. Since, he’s coached at NAIA Eastern Washington and in the Big Sky. While he’s never been on the Griz staff, he’s coached at Northern Arizona and now Sac State.
Jeremy LaPan
While LaPan has no direct ties to Hauck, he is also a former Griz player and conference champion. Now the Sac State special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, his playing days were while Hauck was away at UNLV and San Diego State. His head coach was Robin Pflugrad from 2010-11.
He was in the trenches as an offensive lineman, winning a conference title in 2011 and advancing to the FCS semifinals in that same season.
After graduating in 2011, he was with the Utah Utes serving in various roles over the years before coming to Sac State in 2019.
